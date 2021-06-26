For a group of interns, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily proved to be a work experience they would never forget.
When the interns were less than three weeks into the job, 500 police officers raided their newsroom and arrested five executives as part of a national security investigation that has intensified fears over press freedom in the territory.
On Thursday, the popular newspaper ended its nearly three-decade run, forced to close with its owner in jail and company assets frozen, leaving it unable to pay its approximately 600 journalists.
It was not the start of a career the interns had hoped for.
“My parents asked me to quit the internship after the senior executives were arrested,” said Cherry, 21, who nevertheless defied her parents to stay on until the end.
Cherry, who did not want to be identified by her full name because of the sensitivity of the matter, said she felt sadness and torment over the paper’s demise.
“I wanted to stay in Apple Daily my whole life — from intern, to part time, then to full time... Working at Apple Daily is not just a job, it is like a mission,” she said.
Five other interns, who spoke on condition they not be fully identified, described their anguish, but also the support of parents as they joined a company in the firing line of authorities under Hong Kong’s National Security Law imposed last year.
Polie, 21, said her mother had rushed into her bedroom the morning the newsroom was raided last week to tell her the news.
“They were not exactly worried, but sad. They were sad to see Hong Kong like this, sad to see me like this,” she said.
Venus, 20, said her parents were worried about her internship and asked her not to put her byline on articles.
“They didn’t scold me, they just reminded me to be careful,” she said.
For Ng, 21, working at the Apple Daily had been a childhood dream come true.
“If I didn’t get the internship at Apple Daily, I wouldn’t apply to any other organization,” she said.
“There won’t be a paper better than Apple Daily for reporting the truth,” she added.
Kenji, 22, on his second internship at the paper, said his passion for journalism was fading as the future for Hong Kong’s media appeared ever more gloomy.
“I might not be a journalist in [the] future,” Kenji said.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of