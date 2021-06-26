Final days at ‘Apple Daily’ filled with sadness: interns

Reuters, HONG KONG





For a group of interns, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily proved to be a work experience they would never forget.

When the interns were less than three weeks into the job, 500 police officers raided their newsroom and arrested five executives as part of a national security investigation that has intensified fears over press freedom in the territory.

On Thursday, the popular newspaper ended its nearly three-decade run, forced to close with its owner in jail and company assets frozen, leaving it unable to pay its approximately 600 journalists.

It was not the start of a career the interns had hoped for.

“My parents asked me to quit the internship after the senior executives were arrested,” said Cherry, 21, who nevertheless defied her parents to stay on until the end.

Cherry, who did not want to be identified by her full name because of the sensitivity of the matter, said she felt sadness and torment over the paper’s demise.

“I wanted to stay in Apple Daily my whole life — from intern, to part time, then to full time... Working at Apple Daily is not just a job, it is like a mission,” she said.

Five other interns, who spoke on condition they not be fully identified, described their anguish, but also the support of parents as they joined a company in the firing line of authorities under Hong Kong’s National Security Law imposed last year.

Polie, 21, said her mother had rushed into her bedroom the morning the newsroom was raided last week to tell her the news.

“They were not exactly worried, but sad. They were sad to see Hong Kong like this, sad to see me like this,” she said.

Venus, 20, said her parents were worried about her internship and asked her not to put her byline on articles.

“They didn’t scold me, they just reminded me to be careful,” she said.

For Ng, 21, working at the Apple Daily had been a childhood dream come true.

“If I didn’t get the internship at Apple Daily, I wouldn’t apply to any other organization,” she said.

“There won’t be a paper better than Apple Daily for reporting the truth,” she added.

Kenji, 22, on his second internship at the paper, said his passion for journalism was fading as the future for Hong Kong’s media appeared ever more gloomy.

“I might not be a journalist in [the] future,” Kenji said.