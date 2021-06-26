Africa is facing a COVID-19 resurgence, with unprecedented hospital admissions and fatalities pushing health facilities to the brink, as the continent falls far behind in the global vaccination drive.
With just fewer than 5.3 million reported cases and about 139,000 deaths among its nearly 1.3 billion people, Africa is still the world’s least-affected continent after Oceania, according to an Agence France-Presse tally.
So far African nations have been spared disasters comparable to Brazil or India, but COVID-19 is surging at an alarming rate in at least 12 countries, with continental cases expected to hit a record peak in about three weeks.
Photo: AP
“The third wave is picking up speed, spreading faster, hitting harder,” WHO Regional Office for Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday. “The latest surge threatens to be Africa’s worst yet.”
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director John Nkengasong described the third wave as “extremely brutal” and “very devastating.”
Liberian President George Weah has said that the wave is “far more alarming than a year ago,” as hospitals overflow in his country.
Compounding Africa’s third wave are immunization hitches, the spread of more transmissible virus variants and winter temperatures in the southern hemisphere.
The Delta variant, first detected in India, has so far been reported in 14 African countries, making up the bulk of new cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the WHO said.
Doctors in South Africa, which accounts for more than 35 percent of all cases recorded on the continent, are struggling with an unprecedented influx of patients.
Unlike past waves, this time “the hospital system is not coping,” South African Medical Association chairwoman Angelique Coetzee said.
South Africa’s average new daily infections have increased 15-fold since early April, with hospital admissions rising about 60 percent.
Namibia and Zambia are also seeing steep infection curves.
The Zambian Ministry of Health has reported an “unprecedented” number of COVID-19 deaths piling pressure on mortuaries, while Africa CDC said the country was “overwhelmed.”
Ugandan Minister of Health Jane Ruth Acheng blamed highly infectious variants for the new spread, which are “different from the second wave” with a large number of young people hospitalized.
Uganda is one of the countries facing reported oxygen shortages, although Acheng denied civil society groups’ claim that the shortfall amounts to 24.5 million liters per day.
Governments are again tightening restrictions, including a new nationwide lockdown in Uganda and a tougher curfew in 13 Kenyan counties.
At the same time, the pace of vaccinations is struggling to get off the ground.
According to the WHO, about 1 percent of the continent’s population is fully vaccinated — the lowest ratio globally — and 90 percent of African nations would miss a target to inoculate a 10th of their populations by September.
“We are running a race behind time; the pandemic is ahead of us. We are not winning in Africa this battle against the virus,” Nkengasong said.
“It’s frightening what is going on on the continent,” he added.
