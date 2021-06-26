US aids Florida after building collapse

‘EVERYTHING IS GONE’: An unknown number of residents were feared to have been asleep when the 12-story building collapsed for reasons not yet known

Reuters and AFP, SURFSIDE, Florida





US President Joe Biden yesterday approved an emergency declaration in Florida, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts after a building collapse near Miami left at least one dead and 99 missing.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,” the White House said.

Rescue crews on Thursday picked through tonnes of rubble looking for survivors after the collapse of part of the oceanfront apartment tower in Surfside, a barrier island town across Biscayne Bay from Miami.

Search and rescue personnel work on the site of a partially collapsed apartment complex in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises, but no voices coming from the mounds of debris hours after a large section of the Champlain Towers South condominium crumbled to the ground, authorities said.

An unknown number of residents are feared to have been asleep in the 12-story building when the collapse in the early hours of Thursday morning reduced a large portion of it to a pile of debris, exposing the interiors of gutted apartments.

“One side of the building just fell completely. It doesn’t exist anymore,” said Nicolas Fernandez, 29, an Argentine resident of Miami.

He said that he had yet to hear from friends who were staying overnight in his family’s unit in the building.

“I don’t know about them. I don’t know if they are alive,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that 99 people remained unaccounted for about 18 hours after the collapse, although some might not have been in the building at the time.

Another 102 people whose whereabouts were initially unknown have since been located and “declared safe,” she said.

Search and rescue teams with sniffer dogs would work through the night, Levine Cava said.

“As the day comes to an end, their day does not,” she said at a Thursday evening news conference.

What caused the 40-year-old high-rise to tumble into a heap in a matter of seconds was not immediately known, although local officials said the tower was undergoing roof construction and other repairs.

A fire official said earlier that 35 people were evacuated from the portion of the high-rise left standing, and response teams, using trained dogs and drones in the search, pulled two people from the rubble — one of them was dead.

“Everything is gone,” said Erick de Moura, 40, who was at the town’s community center trying to find temporary accommodation.

The Brazilian had lived for three years on the 10th floor of the building. He survived because he had decided to stay at his girlfriend’s house the night before.

“I am homeless now. I lost my papers, documents, everything. My green card, my money,” De Moura said.

“I just came back and the scene is shocking. There is a lot of pain. I’m blessed that I am alive,” he added.

Officials said the complex, built in 1981, was going through a recertification process requiring repairs, with another building under construction on an adjacent site.

Champlain Towers South had more than 130 units, about 80 of which were occupied.

It had been subject to various inspections due to the recertification process and the adjacent building construction, Surfside Commissioner Charles Kesl told Local 10.