THAILAND

Ex-soldier kills 1 at hospital

A former soldier yesterday fired gunshots in a COVID-19 field hospital, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee, police said. The suspect, 23, believed that the patients in the hospital in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok, were drug addicts and that he hated drug addicts, regional police chief Amphol Buarabporn said, after an initial investigation. The hospital was once a drug rehabilitation center. Hours earlier, the suspect shot and killed a convenience store employee in Bangkok over a dispute, Amphol said. The suspect was later arrested.

UNITED STATES

Apartment block collapses

A multistory apartment block in Florida yesterday partially collapsed, sparking a major emergency response. Online videos showed a large portion of the 12-story building in the town of Surfside — just north of Miami Beach — reduced to rubble, with the apartments’ interiors exposed. It was unclear how many people lived in the building or who had been inside at the time, but local news station NBC 6 South Florida reported that firefighters pulled one boy from the rubble alive. Emergency services sent dozens of response units to the scene, near to the local beach. Local media said records showed the building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units.

PHILIPPINES

Black Hawk crash kills six

Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana yesterday ordered the grounding of the military’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters after a crash during a training mission in a province north of the capital, Manila, killed six people. The helicopter, one of 16 purchased in 2019 from Poland, crashed on Wednesday evening after taking off from a former US military base in Pampanga province, the air force said in a statement. Search and rescue teams later found the wreckage of the combat utility helicopter, it said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

CANADA

More graves found: media

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children in Marieval, Saskatchewan, local media reported late on Wednesday. Excavations at the site around the former school began at the end of last month. They followed the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. The finds revived calls on the pope and the Catholic Church to apologize for the abuse and violence suffered by students at the schools, where they were forcibly assimilated into the dominant culture. “The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Capitol rioter sentenced

A US federal judge on Wednesday handed down the first sentence against someone charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, with the defendant avoiding prison time after expressing remorse. Anna Morgan-Lloyd had reached a guilty plea deal with prosecutors before the hearing, admitting she had illegally entered the US Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s November presidential election victory over former US president Donald Trump. “I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day,” Morgan-Lloyd said during the videoconference hearing.