THAILAND
Ex-soldier kills 1 at hospital
A former soldier yesterday fired gunshots in a COVID-19 field hospital, killing a 54-year-old patient after earlier shooting dead a convenience store employee, police said. The suspect, 23, believed that the patients in the hospital in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok, were drug addicts and that he hated drug addicts, regional police chief Amphol Buarabporn said, after an initial investigation. The hospital was once a drug rehabilitation center. Hours earlier, the suspect shot and killed a convenience store employee in Bangkok over a dispute, Amphol said. The suspect was later arrested.
UNITED STATES
Apartment block collapses
A multistory apartment block in Florida yesterday partially collapsed, sparking a major emergency response. Online videos showed a large portion of the 12-story building in the town of Surfside — just north of Miami Beach — reduced to rubble, with the apartments’ interiors exposed. It was unclear how many people lived in the building or who had been inside at the time, but local news station NBC 6 South Florida reported that firefighters pulled one boy from the rubble alive. Emergency services sent dozens of response units to the scene, near to the local beach. Local media said records showed the building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units.
PHILIPPINES
Black Hawk crash kills six
Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana yesterday ordered the grounding of the military’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters after a crash during a training mission in a province north of the capital, Manila, killed six people. The helicopter, one of 16 purchased in 2019 from Poland, crashed on Wednesday evening after taking off from a former US military base in Pampanga province, the air force said in a statement. Search and rescue teams later found the wreckage of the combat utility helicopter, it said, adding that an investigation had been launched.
CANADA
More graves found: media
Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children in Marieval, Saskatchewan, local media reported late on Wednesday. Excavations at the site around the former school began at the end of last month. They followed the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. The finds revived calls on the pope and the Catholic Church to apologize for the abuse and violence suffered by students at the schools, where they were forcibly assimilated into the dominant culture. “The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada,” the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Capitol rioter sentenced
A US federal judge on Wednesday handed down the first sentence against someone charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, with the defendant avoiding prison time after expressing remorse. Anna Morgan-Lloyd had reached a guilty plea deal with prosecutors before the hearing, admitting she had illegally entered the US Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s November presidential election victory over former US president Donald Trump. “I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day,” Morgan-Lloyd said during the videoconference hearing.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of