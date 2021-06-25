With flashing lasers, honking horns and choking smoke from burning tires, the latest tactics used by Palestinian protesters are dusk-till-dawn rallies to make life unbearable for Israeli settlers.
“They will not stay on our land,” said one protester, wearing a scarf wrapped around his face to conceal his identity from Israeli troops, near the small Palestinian town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.
Across the valley is the newly built Israeli settlers’ outpost of Eviatar.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About 50 families arrived last month, erecting huts and tents and bringing in trailer caravans in defiance of international law and even Israeli restrictions.
“When they set up their base ... we thought they would stay a day or two,” said Raad, a young man from Beita with a thick black beard, who declined to give his second name for fear of arrest.
In less than 48 hours, “they put in place more than 20 caravans — which means that they intend to stay,” he added.
Palestinians hold regular protests on Fridays, the weekly day of rest, against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, which stretches back to the Six-Day War of 1967.
Over the past few days, the residents of Beita — a town of about 17,00 people south of Nablus — have switched tactics.
Instead of mobilizing during the day, they hold nighttime protests to keep the settlers awake.
Jewish settlers arrived on the hill outside Beita early last month.
Soon after, daily protests began, which repeatedly ended in clashes with Israeli troops.
Four Palestinians, including a teenager, have been killed, and more than 300 injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
Five people have been arrested since the night rallies began, villagers said.
When the evening light slants through the olive trees, trucks arrive piled with tires, and young men drag them onto roaring pyres.
The sky turns dark, and the air unbreathable, the wind blowing it toward the outpost.
Later, protesters start small fires and wave burning torches, lighting the hillside opposite the settlement with a terrifying wall of flames.
Some direct intense green laser beams toward the settlement, dancing the light at the windows.
Others set off fireworks, the explosions echoing above.
Tsvi Succot, one of the outpost’s founders, called the protests “simply crazy,” in a post on Twitter.
“We’re living in a cloud of carcinogenic smoke... Kids are coughing and getting sick,” Succot said, adding: “They’re talking about evicting us, destroying our community. This can’t go on. It’s their village that should be destroyed.”
Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank — where 650,000 Israelis live — are illegal.
Eviatar, named after a settler stabbed to death near Beita by a Palestinian in 2013, also breaches all Israeli restrictions.
The first settlers arrived after a young settler was shot dead by a Palestinian nearby. Soon after, daily protests began.
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz ordered the settlement be removed, but the decision was frozen by then-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu was ousted by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett.
Although Bennett once led a settler organization, he leads an ideologically disparate coalition government with sharply divided opinions.
It is “bad for the possibility of future peace,” Peace Now, an Israeli anti-occupation group, said in a statement.
“A small group of people is creating facts on the ground that affect dramatically Israel’s security, and its foreign policy without any authority,” Peace Now added. “The new government must not accept that.”
The protesters are convinced their tactic will work.
“They will leave,” Ghaleb Abu Zaitoun, 77, said, while watching the thick smoke with a white scarf around his face.
“This peaceful action will force them to leave,” he added. “It is better than a physical confrontation, because we do not lose our young people.”
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of