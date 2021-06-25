Palestinians use tire fires to smoke out settlers

BEITA, Palestinian Territories





With flashing lasers, honking horns and choking smoke from burning tires, the latest tactics used by Palestinian protesters are dusk-till-dawn rallies to make life unbearable for Israeli settlers.

“They will not stay on our land,” said one protester, wearing a scarf wrapped around his face to conceal his identity from Israeli troops, near the small Palestinian town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.

Across the valley is the newly built Israeli settlers’ outpost of Eviatar.

Protesters on Wednesday haul tires out of a truck to burn during a nightly demonstration against the expansion of a new Jewish outpost on the lands of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: EPA-EFE

About 50 families arrived last month, erecting huts and tents and bringing in trailer caravans in defiance of international law and even Israeli restrictions.

“When they set up their base ... we thought they would stay a day or two,” said Raad, a young man from Beita with a thick black beard, who declined to give his second name for fear of arrest.

In less than 48 hours, “they put in place more than 20 caravans — which means that they intend to stay,” he added.

Palestinians hold regular protests on Fridays, the weekly day of rest, against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, which stretches back to the Six-Day War of 1967.

Over the past few days, the residents of Beita — a town of about 17,00 people south of Nablus — have switched tactics.

Instead of mobilizing during the day, they hold nighttime protests to keep the settlers awake.

Jewish settlers arrived on the hill outside Beita early last month.

Soon after, daily protests began, which repeatedly ended in clashes with Israeli troops.

Four Palestinians, including a teenager, have been killed, and more than 300 injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Five people have been arrested since the night rallies began, villagers said.

When the evening light slants through the olive trees, trucks arrive piled with tires, and young men drag them onto roaring pyres.

The sky turns dark, and the air unbreathable, the wind blowing it toward the outpost.

Later, protesters start small fires and wave burning torches, lighting the hillside opposite the settlement with a terrifying wall of flames.

Some direct intense green laser beams toward the settlement, dancing the light at the windows.

Others set off fireworks, the explosions echoing above.

Tsvi Succot, one of the outpost’s founders, called the protests “simply crazy,” in a post on Twitter.

“We’re living in a cloud of carcinogenic smoke... Kids are coughing and getting sick,” Succot said, adding: “They’re talking about evicting us, destroying our community. This can’t go on. It’s their village that should be destroyed.”

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank — where 650,000 Israelis live — are illegal.

Eviatar, named after a settler stabbed to death near Beita by a Palestinian in 2013, also breaches all Israeli restrictions.

The first settlers arrived after a young settler was shot dead by a Palestinian nearby. Soon after, daily protests began.

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz ordered the settlement be removed, but the decision was frozen by then-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was ousted by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Although Bennett once led a settler organization, he leads an ideologically disparate coalition government with sharply divided opinions.

It is “bad for the possibility of future peace,” Peace Now, an Israeli anti-occupation group, said in a statement.

“A small group of people is creating facts on the ground that affect dramatically Israel’s security, and its foreign policy without any authority,” Peace Now added. “The new government must not accept that.”

The protesters are convinced their tactic will work.

“They will leave,” Ghaleb Abu Zaitoun, 77, said, while watching the thick smoke with a white scarf around his face.

“This peaceful action will force them to leave,” he added. “It is better than a physical confrontation, because we do not lose our young people.”