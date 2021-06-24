Private industry needs better safeguards to avoid calamitous consequences in the event of cyberattacks like the ones that have targeted US infrastructure and corporations, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday.
“You have to have a secondary method if your first method is shut down. You have to have depth, and we need to work with them on that,” Garland said, one week after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which included discussion of a spate of Russia-linked ransomware attacks in the past few months.
Such hacks, including a ransomware attack last month on Colonial Pipeline, are “extremely dangerous,” Garland said.
The US Department of Justice has responded with a task force focused on ransomware.
In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with reporters, his first since being confirmed in March as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, Garland also reiterated his concerns about the death penalty, defended the department’s position in a defamation case against former US president Donald Trump and said that the government would work to protect journalists’ personal safety and their ability to conceal their confidential sources.
The conversation occurred as Garland has faced demands from Democrats to swiftly undo or reverse positions taken by the department during the Trump administration, including aggressive leak investigations in which law enforcement obtained telephone records of journalists and congressional officials.
The department inspector general is now investigating, and Garland last week met with executives from news media organizations after pledging that the government would abandon the practice of seizing reporters’ records in an effort to identify their sources.
Garland, who has made several major announcements during his tenure, but taken no questions from reporters before Tuesday, did not reveal any new details about how those subpoenas were authorized and did not answer when asked when he had learned about the issue.
However, he said it was clear the balance the department had sought for decades to strike between upholding journalists’ First Amendment rights and guarding against the disclosure of classified information is “not sufficient for your protection.”
He said he believed journalists need sources to expose wrongdoing and bad decisionmaking inside the government.
“I’m going to do everything I can to help protect you” from being forced to reveal those contacts, he said.
Garland also defended the department’s decision to maintain its position that Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape, because he made the comments while he was president.
Democrats had looked to that case as one place where Garland’s justice department might make a dramatic shift in position. Instead, the department’s stance has not changed.
Garland said the case law that government lawyers had reviewed tilted in favor of the argument that defamatory statements made to the news media by a public official are protected by law.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
‘CONSPIRACY’: Three environmentalists of advocacy group Mother Nature were arrested for documenting waste drainage into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River A Cambodian court has charged four environmental advocates with insulting the king and plotting against the government, an official said on Monday, after three of them were arrested for documenting waste run-off into a river. Use of royal defamation laws in Cambodia is a relatively new phenomenon, with the legislation only enacted in 2018. The three environmentalists — Sun Ratha, Ly Chandaravuth and Yim Leanghy of advocacy group Mother Nature — were on Wednesday arrested for documenting the draining of waste into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River. Over the weekend, they were “charged with conspiracy to plot and for insulting the king,” Phnom