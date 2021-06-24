Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in the past few days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country’s latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal.
Satellite images, a US official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch this month at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan Province.
The attempt comes as Iran’s space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.
Photo: AP
As with other failed launches, Iranian state media did not acknowledge that it took place.
Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.
Satellite photographs from Planet Labs Inc and Maxar Technologies show preparations at the spaceport on June 6.
Those images include what appears to be fuel tanks alongside a massive white gantry that houses a rocket, while scientists fuel it and prepare for launch.
Before the launch, workers tow the gantry away to expose the rocket.
The number of fuel tanks, based on their size, appear to have been enough to fill the first and second stages of an Iranian Simorgh rocket, said Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Vermont.
The Simorgh is a rocket that carries satellites that has been launched from that same area of the spaceport, Lewis said.
Later satellite images on Thursday last week showed a decrease in activity at the site.
Lewis said that analysts believe Iran launched the rocket at some point in that window.
“Nothing had blown up. There wasn’t a giant stain — like they had dumped the fuel — and the vehicles had kind of just moved around,” he said.
“The overall level of activity at the site was much lower. So to our mind, that looked like a launch,” he said.
CNN, which first reported on the failed launch, quoted Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland as saying that “US Space Command is aware of the Iranian rocket launch failure which occurred early June 12.”
Orland did not elaborate.
The Pentagon and the US Space Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It was not immediately clear why Iran would have picked June 12 for a launch, as Tehran typically schedules such launches for national commemorations.
However, it did come in the run-up to Iran’s presidential election last week, in which the Islamic Republic had hoped to boost turnout.
On Sunday, a new satellite image from Planet Labs showed renewed activity at the site.
The image shows a mobile platform previously used to secure a Simorgh rocket at the gantry, a support vehicle seen at previous launches and a line of containers of fuel not seen before.
Lewis said that the equipment suggests another launch is imminent.
Separately, US authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news Web site domains that they accused of spreading disinformation, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The department said that 33 of the seized Web sites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, which was singled out by the US government in October last year for what officials described as efforts to spread disinformation and sow discord among American voters ahead of last year’s presidential election.
Washington has said that three other seized Web sites were operated by the Iraqi Shiite paramilitary group, Kataib Hezbollah, which more than a decade ago was designated a foreign terrorist organization.
Kataib Hezbollah is separate from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, news sites of which remained operational.
The Web site domains are owned by US companies, but despite the sanctions, neither the union nor the militants obtained the required licenses from the US government before using the domain names, the department said.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
‘CONSPIRACY’: Three environmentalists of advocacy group Mother Nature were arrested for documenting waste drainage into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River A Cambodian court has charged four environmental advocates with insulting the king and plotting against the government, an official said on Monday, after three of them were arrested for documenting waste run-off into a river. Use of royal defamation laws in Cambodia is a relatively new phenomenon, with the legislation only enacted in 2018. The three environmentalists — Sun Ratha, Ly Chandaravuth and Yim Leanghy of advocacy group Mother Nature — were on Wednesday arrested for documenting the draining of waste into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River. Over the weekend, they were “charged with conspiracy to plot and for insulting the king,” Phnom