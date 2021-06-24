Suspected Taliban fighters yesterday fired a rocket into a hospital in Afghanistan, sparking a blaze that caused extensive damage and destroyed COVID-19 vaccines, although there were no reports of casualties, government officials said.
In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban captured the town of Shir Khan Bandar, a dry port on the border with Tajikistan, sending customs workers and members of the security forces fleeing over the border.
Fighting between government forces and the militants has surged in the past few weeks, with the Taliban gaining control of more territory as the last US-led international forces prepare to leave after two decades of fighting.
Photo: AFP
Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid denied responsibility for the attack on the hospital in Kunar province, which a provincial health director said resulted in the loss of crucial supplies.
“Different types of vaccine, including doses meant to fight polio and COVID-19, were destroyed in the fire,” Kunar health official Aziz Safai said.
COVID-19 has been spreading as insecurity has been growing, especially since May 1, when the US began the final stages of its troop withdrawal and the Taliban stepped up attacks on government forces.
Tajikistan’s border guard service said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had allowed 134 Afghan servicemen to retreat into Tajikistan from Shir Khan Bandar, about 50km from the city of Kunduz.
The Taliban seized ammunition and armored vehicles in the town after Afghan authorities surrendered it to the advancing insurgents, Afghan officials said.
The loss of the trading town will be a blow to the US-backed government as it struggles to stop Taliban advances across the country.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
‘CONSPIRACY’: Three environmentalists of advocacy group Mother Nature were arrested for documenting waste drainage into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River A Cambodian court has charged four environmental advocates with insulting the king and plotting against the government, an official said on Monday, after three of them were arrested for documenting waste run-off into a river. Use of royal defamation laws in Cambodia is a relatively new phenomenon, with the legislation only enacted in 2018. The three environmentalists — Sun Ratha, Ly Chandaravuth and Yim Leanghy of advocacy group Mother Nature — were on Wednesday arrested for documenting the draining of waste into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River. Over the weekend, they were “charged with conspiracy to plot and for insulting the king,” Phnom