Hospital in Afghanistan burns after rocket attack

TRADING TOWN: Tajikistan border officials said that Afghan security forces had been allowed to enter after Taliban militants captured the town of Shir Khan Bandar

Reuters, KABUL





Suspected Taliban fighters yesterday fired a rocket into a hospital in Afghanistan, sparking a blaze that caused extensive damage and destroyed COVID-19 vaccines, although there were no reports of casualties, government officials said.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban captured the town of Shir Khan Bandar, a dry port on the border with Tajikistan, sending customs workers and members of the security forces fleeing over the border.

Fighting between government forces and the militants has surged in the past few weeks, with the Taliban gaining control of more territory as the last US-led international forces prepare to leave after two decades of fighting.

People look through a junkyard near the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid denied responsibility for the attack on the hospital in Kunar province, which a provincial health director said resulted in the loss of crucial supplies.

“Different types of vaccine, including doses meant to fight polio and COVID-19, were destroyed in the fire,” Kunar health official Aziz Safai said.

COVID-19 has been spreading as insecurity has been growing, especially since May 1, when the US began the final stages of its troop withdrawal and the Taliban stepped up attacks on government forces.

Tajikistan’s border guard service said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had allowed 134 Afghan servicemen to retreat into Tajikistan from Shir Khan Bandar, about 50km from the city of Kunduz.

The Taliban seized ammunition and armored vehicles in the town after Afghan authorities surrendered it to the advancing insurgents, Afghan officials said.

The loss of the trading town will be a blow to the US-backed government as it struggles to stop Taliban advances across the country.