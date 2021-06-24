Xi congratulates astronauts aboard PRC space station

AP, BEIJING





Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday spoke with three astronauts who are making the nation’s space station their home for the next three months, and called their mission an important milestone in China’s space industry.

The crew consisting of former air force pilots Nie Haisheng (聶海勝), Liu Boming (劉伯明) and Tang Hongbo (湯洪波) arrived at the Tianhe space station last week.

Throughout their stay, they are to carry out scientific experiments and maintenance, space walks and prepare the station to receive two additional modules next year.

From left, Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming salute as they speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping, unseen, via a videoconference from the Tianhe space station yesterday. Photo: China Central Television via Reuters

Xi asked after their health and living situation aboard the station.

The astronauts, standing ramrod straight in a row, answered in the affirmative.

“We are all very happy to see you are in good shape and the work is going well,” Xi said, speaking from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center.

“The building of the space station is an important milestone in China’s space industry and it will make a pioneering contribution to the peaceful use of space by mankind,” he said.

“We in Beijing await your triumphant return,” he added.

The three astronauts gave a military salute before waving goodbye.

Nie, Liu and Tang are carrying out China’s longest crewed space mission by far.

Three more crewed missions to the station are being planned.

The main section of the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station was launched on April 29. Cargo spacecraft sent up last month carried fuel, food and equipment to the station in preparation for the crewed mission.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two laboratory modules to expand the station, along with supplies and crew members.

The current mission is the third of 11 launches.