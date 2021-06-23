World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Mice drive inmates to move

A mouse plague ravaging the country’s farmlands yesterday forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a rural jail, as the rodents broke in and chewed through essential infrastructure. Scores of mice have gnawed through ceiling panels and wiring at a New South Wales prison, prompting authorities to scale back operations for repairs. “The health, safety and well-being of staff and inmates is our No. 1 priority, so it’s important for us to act now to carry out the vital remediation work,” Peter Severin of New South Wales Corrective Services said. Up to 420 inmates and 200 staff from the Wellington Correctional Centre are to be moved to other facilities by the end of the month.

PHILIPPINES

‘You must be crazy’: Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte said that he is ready to face possible charges in any local court for the thousands of killings under his anti-drug crackdown, but never before the International Criminal Court (ICC). Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda last week said that a preliminary examination found reason to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte’s crackdown on drugs between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019. “Why would I defend or face an accusation before white people? You must be crazy,” Duterte said on Monday in his first public reaction to the prospects of an ICC investigation of his campaign. He ridiculed the ICC, saying that he would never get justice from the court, but added: “I will readily face a court, be accused in a Philippine court, before a Filipino judge.” More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects have been killed during the drug crackdown, the government has said, although human rights groups say that the death toll is considerably higher.