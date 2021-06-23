AUSTRALIA
Mice drive inmates to move
A mouse plague ravaging the country’s farmlands yesterday forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a rural jail, as the rodents broke in and chewed through essential infrastructure. Scores of mice have gnawed through ceiling panels and wiring at a New South Wales prison, prompting authorities to scale back operations for repairs. “The health, safety and well-being of staff and inmates is our No. 1 priority, so it’s important for us to act now to carry out the vital remediation work,” Peter Severin of New South Wales Corrective Services said. Up to 420 inmates and 200 staff from the Wellington Correctional Centre are to be moved to other facilities by the end of the month.
PHILIPPINES
‘You must be crazy’: Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte said that he is ready to face possible charges in any local court for the thousands of killings under his anti-drug crackdown, but never before the International Criminal Court (ICC). Outgoing ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda last week said that a preliminary examination found reason to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte’s crackdown on drugs between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019. “Why would I defend or face an accusation before white people? You must be crazy,” Duterte said on Monday in his first public reaction to the prospects of an ICC investigation of his campaign. He ridiculed the ICC, saying that he would never get justice from the court, but added: “I will readily face a court, be accused in a Philippine court, before a Filipino judge.” More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects have been killed during the drug crackdown, the government has said, although human rights groups say that the death toll is considerably higher.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
NEW APPROACH NEEDED? The royals, despite seeing themselves as above politics, are under tremendous pressure to urge parliament to reconvene, an expert said Malaysia’s royal leaders were to meet yesterday amid growing public anger over the Malaysian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during a state of emergency that has left democracy suspended for a year. The meeting, to be chaired by Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at 2:30pm, comes as daily COVID-19 infections averaged about 5,800 in the past seven days, nearly double than when Malaysia declared emergency rule in January. “The issue now is whether the emergency, which is set to end Aug. 1, should be continued,” Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the head of the ruling United Malays National Organization’s youth wing,