Australia defies UNESCO downgrade of barrier reef

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia





Australia yesterday said that it would strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” over deterioration caused by climate change.

The UN body on Monday released a draft report recommending that the reef’s World Heritage status be downgraded because of its dramatic coral decline.

Environmental campaigners said that the decision highlighted Australia’s lack of action to curb the carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

An aerial image shows the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of the Whitsunday Islands, along the central coast of Queensland, Australia, on Nov. 20, 2014. Photo: AFP

Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said that Australia would challenge the move, accusing UN officials of going back on assurances ahead of the World Heritage Committee’s 44th session in China next month, where the recommendation is to be formally considered.

“Politics have subverted a proper process and for the World Heritage Committee to not even foreshadow this listing is, I think, appalling,” she told reporters in Canberra.

The UN body did not consider the billions of dollars spent attempting to protect the world’s largest coral reef, she added.

The committee’s draft report did commend Australia’s efforts to improve reef quality and its financial commitment, but added that “with the utmost concern and regret ... the long-term outlook for the ecosystem of the property has further deteriorated from poor to very poor,” referring to Australia’s move to downgrade the reef’s health status after back-to-back mass bleaching events in 2016 and 2017.

Ley said that she had spoken to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay late on Monday to express “very clearly our strong disappointment, even bewilderment.”

Placement on the UN body’s in-danger list is not considered a sanction.

UNESCO said that some nations have their sites added to gain international attention and help to save them, but it is seen as a dishonor by others.

Australia has resisted calls to commit to a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying that the country hoped to reach carbon neutrality “as soon as possible,” without harming its commodity-dependent economy.

The downgrade recommendation for the Great Barrier Reef prompted environmental groups to take aim at the Australian government’s reluctance to take stronger climate action.

The Climate Council said it brought “shame on the federal government, which is standing by as the reef declines, rather than fighting to protect it.”