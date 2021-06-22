Barnaby Joyce is to return as Australian deputy prime minister after he was selected as leader of the Nationals, the junior partner in Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition government.
Joyce, 54, was elected leader of the rural-based party during a meeting of its federal lawmakers in Canberra yesterday.
He defeated Michael McCormack, 56, a former journalist and businessman who failed to put his stamp on the leadership after three years in the job.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The task going ahead first and foremost is to make ourselves a team that is formidable for the next election,” Joyce told reporters after the vote.
He is to be sworn in as the nation’s deputy leader today.
The upheaval likely will not be welcomed by Morrison, who leads the coalition’s senior party, the Liberals, and needs to call an election by May next year. Most polls show that his government is deadlocked with the Labor Party.
The leadership change in the Nationals is likely to trigger a rejig of some Cabinet positions and Joyce said that he would have discussions with Morrison about ministerial roles.
It could also complicate Morrison’s climate change policy. Joyce, a supporter of burning fossil fuels, is unlikely to support any steps to commit to a net-zero emissions target date, even as voters call for stronger action to combat the effects of a warmer planet.
Joyce yesterday declined to outline his position on climate change or other policies, saying that they would be decided by the party’s lawmakers.
Morrison said in a statement that he was looking forward to working with the Nationals’ new leader and continue the Liberals’ seven-decade partnership with the party.
Joyce led the Nationals for two years until February 2018 when he stepped down after it was revealed he an extramarital affair with a former aide.
After the story broke that he was expecting a baby with his new partner, ending his 24-year marriage, then-Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said Joyce made a “shocking error of judgement.”
Since he entered parliament in 2004, Joyce has garnered media headlines for his blunt and often contentious views on issues such as water management, foreign investment and the need for actor Johnny Depp to comply with Australia’s quarantine laws.
He briefly cost the government its lower house majority in 2017 after he was found to also be a citizen of New Zealand, contravening the constitution.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities