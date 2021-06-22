Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won 53.9 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary polls called in an effort to defuse a political crisis after a war with Azerbaijan, official results showed yesterday.
An alliance led by his rival, former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan, came second with 21 percent, according to the results based on ballots from 100 percent of precincts counted.
A winning party or bloc needs to obtain at least 50 percent of seats plus one and can be assigned additional seats to form a government.
Photo: AP
Pashinyan hours earlier claimed victory based on early results, but Kocharyan’s grouping swiftly contested the vote and alleged election fraud.
A record four electoral blocs and 21 parties ran for election on Sunday.
The vote was seen as a two-horse race, with both Pashinyan, 46, and Kocharyan, 66, drawing massive crowds in the buildup to the polls.
“The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally me to lead the country as prime minister,” Pashinyan said in the early hours of yesterday.
“We already know that we won a convincing victory in the elections and we will have a convincing majority in parliament,” he added, urging his supporters to turn up at Yerevan’s main square yesterday evening.
Kocharyan’s electoral bloc said it would not recognize Pashinyan’s quick claim to victory, which came when about 30 percent of precincts had been counted.
“Hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organized and planned falsifications serve as a serious reason for lack of trust,” the alliance said in a statement, adding that it would not “recognize” the results until the “violations” were studied.
On Sunday evening, the general prosecutor’s office said that it had received 319 reports of election breaches. It said it had opened six criminal probes, all of which concerned vote-buying.
Despite stifling heat, nearly 50 percent of about 2.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots, election officials said.
On the streets of Yerevan on Sunday, Armenians voiced conflicting opinions about Pashinyan.
Anahit Sargsyan said the prime minister, who spearheaded peaceful protests against corrupt elites in 2018, deserved another chance.
Sargsyan said she feared the return of the old guard, whom she accused of plundering the nation.
“I voted against a return to the old ways,” the 63-year-old former teacher said.
Vardan Hovhannisyan said that he had cast his ballot for Kocharyan, who calls Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend.
“I voted for secure borders, solidarity in society, the return of our war prisoners, the well-being of the wounded and a strong army,” the 41-year-old musician said.
Critics blame Pashinyan for having ceded territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan in a humiliating truce agreement, and accuse him of having failed to deliver reforms.
Pashinyan has said that he had to agree to the peace deal with Azerbaijan to prevent further human and territorial losses.
