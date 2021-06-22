Spacewalking astronauts on Sunday equipped the International Space Station with the first in a series of powerful new solar panels, overcoming suit problems and other obstacles with muscle and persistence.
It took two spacewalks for French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough to install and unfurl the panel to its full 19m in length.
The solar wing unrolled like a carpet once the final set of bolts was released, relying solely on pent-up energy.
Photo: AFP/ NASA handout
The slow, but steady extension took 10 minutes, with station cameras providing live TV views.
“It is beautiful,” Pesquet said.
“Well done, both of you,” mission control replied once the operation was complete. “That was great to see.”
As the six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk concluded, Kimbrough, who has three children, wished “Happy Father’s Day” to all the flight controller dads.
“Thanks for working with us on a Sunday,” he said.
The astronauts started Sunday’s spacewalk picking up where they left off on Wednesday last week, when a string of problems prevented them from unrolling the high-tech solar panel.
“Remember: You are butterflies with biceps today,” astronaut Megan McArthur radioed from inside.
After pushing and tugging, they managed to unfold and align the solar panel so both halves were end to end, resembling a roll of paper towels.
Their shout of “woo-hoo” was met with applause at mission control.
The two had to wait until they were back on the night side of Earth — and the station’s old solar panels were no longer soaking up sunlight and generating power — before making the final power connections. Otherwise, they could have been shocked.
While awaiting darkness, the camera-and-light assembly on Kimbrough’s helmet came loose, even though he had switched to a different suit to avoid the trouble he encountered the previous time.
Pesquet did his best to secure it with wire ties, as the minutes ticked by. His effort paid off and the final step — the unfurling — went off without a hitch.
The new solar wing — with five more to come — gives the aging station a much-needed electrical boost, as demand for experiments and space tourists grows.
NASA originally allotted two spacewalks for the job — one for each solar panel being installed — but managers added a third spacewalk, given all the earlier problems.
Pesquet and Kimbrough are to go back out on Friday to complete work on the second panel delivered by Space X earlier this month.
The first pair would augment the space station’s oldest solar wings, which are degrading after 20 years of continuous operation.
SpaceX is to deliver two more pairs over the next year.
Although smaller than the originals, the new solar panels supplied by Boeing can generate considerably more power.
The station needs them if NASA hopes to keep it running for the rest of this decade, with private guests paying millions of dollars to visit.
A Russian film crew is scheduled to launch to the orbiting outpost this fall from Kazakhstan, followed by a string of rich businessmen. SpaceX is providing the rides from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
On Wednesday last week, the display control panel on Kimbrough’s suit shut down and he had to return to the air lock to reset it. Then his cooling system registered a momentary pressure spike.
Engineers are still evaluating what went wrong.
“Space is hard,” Kimbrough wrote on Twitter.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities