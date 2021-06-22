The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China’s Guangdong Province yesterday launched mass testing for COVID-19 and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections in a recent outbreak.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has dominated infections in the provincial upsurge, the first time it has hit China.
Considered by experts as highly transmissible, the variant was first identified in India.
Dongguan launched a citywide testing program, following two cases reported since Friday.
City authorities told residents not to leave, except for essential reasons.
Even then, those leaving must show negative test results within 48 hours of their departure.
The southern province of Guangdong has reported 168 confirmed infections since May 21, with nearly 90 percent of them in its capital, Guangzhou.
The cases are few compared with the rest of the world and previous outbreaks in China.
From late December last year to early February, the northeastern region had more than 1,150 infections, the country’s worst outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Guangdong, a key entry point for travelers and cargo, has not taken any chances. Although its capital has reported no cases for two successive days, the province as a whole is still reporting new infections in the 31-day outbreak.
Chinese experts said that Guangzhou’s fight against the Delta variant served as a warning for other cities not to get too complacent.
China reported 17 new confirmed mainland infections on Sunday, down from 23 a day earlier, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday.
One of the new cases was a local infection in Dongguan, while the rest were imported, it said.
