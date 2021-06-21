BELGIUM
Workers killed in collapse
Five construction workers were confirmed dead on Saturday, a day after a school construction site partially collapsed in Antwerp. The last two bodies were pulled out the rubble on Saturday afternoon, Antwerp’s fire department said, meaning that all the missing victims were now accounted for. King Philippe of Belgium visited the scene accompanied by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Two of the dead were from Portugal and Romania, police told local media, while the nationality of the other dead workers was not clear. However, when three people were still missing, rescue workers had said they were looking for two more Portuguese and one Russian.
UNITED STATES
Man rages over cheese
An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because she forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, Miami Gardens Police said. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief. Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report. Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief’s daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she did not give him the cream cheese.
MEXICO
At least 15 die in attacks
Gunmen aboard a number of vehicles on Saturday staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the city of Reynosa near the US border and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, police said. The Tamaulipas State agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas. The agency said one person died during an attack on police near a border bridge, but it was not clear if the others were shot in random attacks or were targeted. Authorities said they detained a person who had two women, apparently kidnapped, in the trunk of his car, and said they seized three vehicles.
SWITZERLAND
Shots for children planned
The country plans to allow children aged 12 to 15 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as next week, the government’s vaccine chief Christoph Berger said in an interview published yesterday by the Neue Zurcher Zeitung. The development comes two weeks after the country’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group. The drug regulator is separately considering Moderna’s application to extend the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country to 12 to 17-year-olds.
UNITED KINGDOM
Former speaker defects
Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow said he has left the Conservative Party to join the opposition Labour Party, launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In an interview with the Observer newspaper published yesterday, the former lawmaker said the Conservative Party under Johnson was “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic.”
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed