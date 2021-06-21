World News Quick Take

Agenceis





BELGIUM

Workers killed in collapse

Five construction workers were confirmed dead on Saturday, a day after a school construction site partially collapsed in Antwerp. The last two bodies were pulled out the rubble on Saturday afternoon, Antwerp’s fire department said, meaning that all the missing victims were now accounted for. King Philippe of Belgium visited the scene accompanied by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Two of the dead were from Portugal and Romania, police told local media, while the nationality of the other dead workers was not clear. However, when three people were still missing, rescue workers had said they were looking for two more Portuguese and one Russian.

UNITED STATES

Man rages over cheese

An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because she forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, Miami Gardens Police said. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the police chief. Police said the man became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week. He returned to the window, screaming at the employee. She asked whether he had paid for the cream cheese, at which point he became enraged and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest report. Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the experience traumatized her 23-year-old daughter. The chief’s daughter told police that the man did not point the gun at her, but that she feared he would hurt her if she did not give him the cream cheese.

MEXICO

At least 15 die in attacks

Gunmen aboard a number of vehicles on Saturday staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the city of Reynosa near the US border and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, police said. The Tamaulipas State agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas. The agency said one person died during an attack on police near a border bridge, but it was not clear if the others were shot in random attacks or were targeted. Authorities said they detained a person who had two women, apparently kidnapped, in the trunk of his car, and said they seized three vehicles.

SWITZERLAND

Shots for children planned

The country plans to allow children aged 12 to 15 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as next week, the government’s vaccine chief Christoph Berger said in an interview published yesterday by the Neue Zurcher Zeitung. The development comes two weeks after the country’s medicines regulators, Swissmedic, extended its temporary ordinary authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include people in that age group. The drug regulator is separately considering Moderna’s application to extend the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country to 12 to 17-year-olds.

UNITED KINGDOM

Former speaker defects

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow said he has left the Conservative Party to join the opposition Labour Party, launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In an interview with the Observer newspaper published yesterday, the former lawmaker said the Conservative Party under Johnson was “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic.”