Russian investigators on Saturday said that they had detained a man on suspicion of murder after finding the body of a foreign woman identified by media as a missing US student.
Russian news agencies identified the woman as 34-year-old US citizen Catherine Serou.
Last week, investigators said that a 34-year-old foreign woman who lived just outside Nizhny Novgorod, a city about 420km east of Moscow, had gone missing after getting into an unidentified vehicle.
They said she had moved to Russia in 2019 to enroll in a master’s program in law at Nizhny Novgorod’s Lobachevsky State University.
On Saturday, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it found the “missing foreign student.”
The committee added that police had detained “on suspicion of committing murder” a Nizhny Novgorod resident born in 1977 “who has been repeatedly convicted of grave and especially grave crimes.”
On Friday, Serou’s mother Beccy told US radio NPR from Mississippi that her daughter had moved to Nizhny Novgorod in 2019 and had sent her a final text on Tuesday evening saying: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.
“And that’s the last thing she wrote,” said Beccy Serou, who added that she had been hopeful for her safe return, because she was a former US marine who had done a tour in Afghanistan, NPR reported.
She said that her daughter had been in a rush to return to a clinic where a payment had not gone through and so might have hitched a ride with a passing car rather than waiting for her Uber.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed