Russian police find body of US woman, detain one suspect

AFP, MOSCOW





Russian investigators on Saturday said that they had detained a man on suspicion of murder after finding the body of a foreign woman identified by media as a missing US student.

Russian news agencies identified the woman as 34-year-old US citizen Catherine Serou.

Last week, investigators said that a 34-year-old foreign woman who lived just outside Nizhny Novgorod, a city about 420km east of Moscow, had gone missing after getting into an unidentified vehicle.

They said she had moved to Russia in 2019 to enroll in a master’s program in law at Nizhny Novgorod’s Lobachevsky State University.

On Saturday, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said it found the “missing foreign student.”

The committee added that police had detained “on suspicion of committing murder” a Nizhny Novgorod resident born in 1977 “who has been repeatedly convicted of grave and especially grave crimes.”

On Friday, Serou’s mother Beccy told US radio NPR from Mississippi that her daughter had moved to Nizhny Novgorod in 2019 and had sent her a final text on Tuesday evening saying: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.

“And that’s the last thing she wrote,” said Beccy Serou, who added that she had been hopeful for her safe return, because she was a former US marine who had done a tour in Afghanistan, NPR reported.

She said that her daughter had been in a rush to return to a clinic where a payment had not gone through and so might have hitched a ride with a passing car rather than waiting for her Uber.