One killed as truck dives into Florida parade

‘TRAGIC EVENT’: A local chorus said that it believed the incident was an accident, but the mayor said the suspect planned to hit a US representative’s car, but missed

AFP, WASHINGTON





The driver of a pickup truck on Saturday slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade in south Florida, killing one man and injuring another, authorities said.

While the truck appeared to be taking part in the procession, it was not immediately clear if the crash was a deliberate assault or an accident.

Police detective Ali Adamson said officials were evaluating all possibilities.

Police investigate the scene where a pickup truck drove into a crowd at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The incident happened at the start of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and festival, an LGBTQ celebration in a town near Fort Lauderdale.

The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats for the parade when it accelerated and ran into pedestrians before crashing into a plant nursery, Local 10 News said.

The driver was later taken into custody.

Two men were transported to a medical center where one later died, Adamson told reporters in a televised news briefing.

The other remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive, she added.

The driver and the victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, said a statement from the group’s president Justin Knight, who called the incident an “unfortunate accident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the unfortunate accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started,” he said in the statement. “Our fellow chorus members were those injured and the driver is also a part of the chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, told a local broadcaster that he thought the crash was “deliberate.”

In the immediate aftermath, he called it “a terrorist attack against the LGBT community” and claimed the truck had targeted the car of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz — who was in a convertible waiting to take part in the procession — but narrowly missed her.

Wasserman Schultz wrote on Twitter that she was “heartbroken” by what had taken place.

“I am deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost,” she said. “My staff, volunteers and I are thankfully safe.”

The Wilton Manors Police Department wrote on Twitter on Saturday night that the public was not in danger.

While the parade was canceled “due to a tragic event,” the other festival events continued, it said.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said on Facebook that he had also been at the scene.

“This tragedy took place within feet of me and my [Broward Sheriff’s Office] team, and we are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident,” he said. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.”