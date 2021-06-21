Australia’s state of Queensland yesterday recorded one locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, the latest in a streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country over the past few months.
The Queensland case comes as a cluster of COVID-19’s highly infectious Delta variant has grown by two cases to nine in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, prompting health officials to expand mask wearing rules.
“We know this strain, which is becoming the dominant strain, is extremely contagious and some people are spreading it more than others, and what we want to avoid at this stage is a super spreading event,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Australia has been highly successful in managing the spread of the virus through swift border closures, social distancing rules and a high community compliance with them, reporting just more than 30,300 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths.
However, the country has struggled with its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, and states have over the past few months been plagued by small outbreaks, kept from spreading out of control by speedy contact tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard lockdowns.
The state of Victoria earlier this month battled a small outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and put 5 million people into a hard lockdown for two weeks. Yesterday, Victoria recorded no new cases, following one infection on the previous day.
South Australia yesterday joined Queensland in imposing a ban on travelers who have been in the affected eastern suburbs of Sydney.
Arrivals from New South Wales to Western Australia would have to get tested for the virus on arrival at pop-up testing clinics at Perth Airport and self-quarantine until their results come back negative.
According to Australian government data, only about 4 percent of Australia’s adult population of 20 million have been fully vaccinated, while about 25 percent have had at least their first dose.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed