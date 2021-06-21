COVID-19: Small disease flare-ups keep plaguing Australia

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Australia’s state of Queensland yesterday recorded one locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, the latest in a streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country over the past few months.

The Queensland case comes as a cluster of COVID-19’s highly infectious Delta variant has grown by two cases to nine in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, prompting health officials to expand mask wearing rules.

“We know this strain, which is becoming the dominant strain, is extremely contagious and some people are spreading it more than others, and what we want to avoid at this stage is a super spreading event,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Australia has been highly successful in managing the spread of the virus through swift border closures, social distancing rules and a high community compliance with them, reporting just more than 30,300 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths.

However, the country has struggled with its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, and states have over the past few months been plagued by small outbreaks, kept from spreading out of control by speedy contact tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard lockdowns.

The state of Victoria earlier this month battled a small outbreak of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, and put 5 million people into a hard lockdown for two weeks. Yesterday, Victoria recorded no new cases, following one infection on the previous day.

South Australia yesterday joined Queensland in imposing a ban on travelers who have been in the affected eastern suburbs of Sydney.

Arrivals from New South Wales to Western Australia would have to get tested for the virus on arrival at pop-up testing clinics at Perth Airport and self-quarantine until their results come back negative.

According to Australian government data, only about 4 percent of Australia’s adult population of 20 million have been fully vaccinated, while about 25 percent have had at least their first dose.