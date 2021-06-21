Taliban say they want ‘genuine Islamic system’

PEACE TALKS: The group said that the system would respect the right of all Afghans ‘whether they are male or female,’ while observers expect a rollback

Reuters, KABUL





The Taliban yesterday said that they were committed to peace talks and that they wanted a “genuine Islamic system” in Afghanistan that would make provisions for women’s rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules.

The statement came amid slow progress in the talks between the hardline Islamic group and Afghan government representatives in Qatar, and as violence rises dramatically in the country ahead of a withdrawal of foreign forces by Sept. 11.

Officials have raised concerns over the stalling negotiations, saying that the Taliban have not yet submitted a written peace proposal that could be used as a starting point for substantive talks.

Taliban delegates speak during negotiations between the group and the Afghan government in Doha on Sept. 12 last year. Photo: Reuters

“We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following withdrawal of foreign troops,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, adding that the issues were best addressed during negotiations in Doha.

“A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans,” he said in a statement. “Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through [mutual] understanding.”

He added that women and minorities would be protected, and diplomats and NGO workers would be able to work securely.

“We take it on ourselves as a commitment to accommodate all rights of citizens of our country, whether they are male or female, in the light of the rules of the glorious religion of Islam and the noble traditions of the Afghan society,” he said, adding that “facilities would be provided” for women to work and be educated.

It was not clear whether the Taliban would allow women to carry out public roles, and whether workplaces and schools would be segregated by gender.

The group’s spokesman did not immediately to respond to request for comment.

Last month, US intelligence analysts released an assessment that the Taliban “would roll back much” of the progress made in Afghan women’s rights if they regained national power.

Before being ousted by an US-led invasion in 2001, the Taliban imposed a harsh version of Islamic rule that included barring girls from school and women from working outside their homes, and prohibiting them from being in public without a male relative.