UNITED STATES
Bishops aim to rebuke Biden
Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights. The decision raises questions of how closely the bishops would be able to cooperate with the Biden administration on issues such as immigration and racial injustice. The result of the vote — 168 in favor and 55 against — was announced on Friday near the end of a three-day meeting of the Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.
HONG KONG
Boar takes subway ride
A young wild boar has sparked delight by hopping onto a subway train and leading staff on a merry cross-harbor chase that included boarding two separate trains. The plucky piglet slipped under the ticket barriers of Quarry Bay station on Hong Kong Island on Friday afternoon and somehow managed to board a passing train. Video of the incident showed the juvenile trotting down a carriage half-filled with bemused commuters as a hapless staff member tried — and failed — to catch him with a blue tarpaulin. Officials said the pig alighted a few stops later and then boarded a second train that headed under Victoria Harbour. The train was eventually diverted to a depot where officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department were able to safely capture the animal and release him back into the wild.
SRI LANKA
Help sought for sick lion
The country’s main zoo on Friday said that it was seeking India’s help to treat a lion that tested positive for COVID-19 — the first animal on the island known to be infected. The Department of National Zoological Gardens said it was consulting vets at the Central Zoo Authority of India to treat 11-year-old Thor, a lion gifted by Seoul’s zoo in 2013. Thor had been experiencing breathing difficulties and refused food, prompting authorities at Dehiwala Zoo near Colombo to test it for COVID-19. Officials said Thor was receiving oxygen treatment and four other lions at the zoo had been isolated.
UNITED STATES
Teen accused in shooting
An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute drive-by shooting spree in metropolitan Phoenix told police that he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released on Friday. Ashin Tricarico, 19, is accused of opening fire on vehicles and pedestrians from a white sports utility vehicle on Thursday in at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout the region. Four people were shot, including a man whose pickup truck careened into a canal alongside a freeway. “Ashin thinks every vehicle and person he drives past is pointing a gun at him,” police wrote.
UKRAINE
Couple break ties, literally
After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine’s Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities