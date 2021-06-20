World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Bishops aim to rebuke Biden

Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights. The decision raises questions of how closely the bishops would be able to cooperate with the Biden administration on issues such as immigration and racial injustice. The result of the vote — 168 in favor and 55 against — was announced on Friday near the end of a three-day meeting of the Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.

HONG KONG

Boar takes subway ride

A young wild boar has sparked delight by hopping onto a subway train and leading staff on a merry cross-harbor chase that included boarding two separate trains. The plucky piglet slipped under the ticket barriers of Quarry Bay station on Hong Kong Island on Friday afternoon and somehow managed to board a passing train. Video of the incident showed the juvenile trotting down a carriage half-filled with bemused commuters as a hapless staff member tried — and failed — to catch him with a blue tarpaulin. Officials said the pig alighted a few stops later and then boarded a second train that headed under Victoria Harbour. The train was eventually diverted to a depot where officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department were able to safely capture the animal and release him back into the wild.

SRI LANKA

Help sought for sick lion

The country’s main zoo on Friday said that it was seeking India’s help to treat a lion that tested positive for COVID-19 — the first animal on the island known to be infected. The Department of National Zoological Gardens said it was consulting vets at the Central Zoo Authority of India to treat 11-year-old Thor, a lion gifted by Seoul’s zoo in 2013. Thor had been experiencing breathing difficulties and refused food, prompting authorities at Dehiwala Zoo near Colombo to test it for COVID-19. Officials said Thor was receiving oxygen treatment and four other lions at the zoo had been isolated.

UNITED STATES

Teen accused in shooting

An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute drive-by shooting spree in metropolitan Phoenix told police that he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released on Friday. Ashin Tricarico, 19, is accused of opening fire on vehicles and pedestrians from a white sports utility vehicle on Thursday in at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout the region. Four people were shot, including a man whose pickup truck careened into a canal alongside a freeway. “Ashin thinks every vehicle and person he drives past is pointing a gun at him,” police wrote.

UKRAINE

Couple break ties, literally

After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine’s Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.