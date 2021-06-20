Ultraconservative elected Iran president

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Many voters stayed away from the polls in the presidential election after a field of about 600 hopefuls was winnowed down to seven candidates

AFP, TEHRAN





Congratulations yesterday poured in for ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election as his rivals conceded even before official results were announced.

The other three candidates in the race all congratulated him for his victory, which had been widely expected after a host of political heavyweights had been barred from running.

“I congratulate the people on their choice,” outgoing moderate Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said without naming Raisi. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.”

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a news conference after voting in the presidential election in Tehran on Friday. Photo: AFP

The other two ultraconservative candidates — Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi — explicitly congratulated Raisi, as did the only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Raisi won 62 percent of the votes counted so far, election office chairman Jamal Orf said later on state television as the count continued, with no turnout figures released yet.

The 60-year-old Raisi is to take over from Rouhani in August as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with major powers and free itself from punishing US sanctions that have driven a sharp economic downturn.

Raisi, the head of the judiciary whose black turban signifies direct descent from Prophet Mohammed, is seen as close to the 81-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ultimate political power in the country.

Friday’s voting was extended by two hours past the original midnight deadline amid fears of a low turnout of 50 percent or less. Many voters chose to stay away after the field of about 600 hopefuls, including 40 women, had been winnowed down to seven candidates, all men, excluding an ex-president and a former parliament speaker.

Three of the vetted candidates dropped out of the race two days before Friday’s election, and two of them quickly threw their support behind Raisi.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, one of those who were barred from running by the Guardian Council of clerics and jurists, said he would not vote, declaring in a video message that “I do not want to have a part in this sin.”

On election day, pictures of often flag-waving voters dominated state TV coverage, but away from the polling stations some voiced anger at what they saw as a stage-managed election aiming to cement ultraconservative control.

“Whether I vote or not, someone has already been elected,” Tehran shopkeeper Saeed Zareie said. “They organize the elections for the media.”

Enthusiasm was dampened further by spiraling inflation and job losses, and the COVID-19 pandemic that proved more deadly in Iran than anywhere else in the region, killing more than 80,000 people by the official count.

Among those who lined up to vote at schools, mosques and community centers, many said they supported Raisi, who has promised to fight corruption, help the poor and build millions of apartments for low-income families.

Raisi, who holds deeply conservative views on many social issues, including the role of women in public life, has been named in Iranian media as a possible successor to Khamenei.

To opposition and human rights groups, his name is linked to the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988.