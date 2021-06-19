UNITED STATES
Juneteenth declared holiday
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill into law to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of black Americans. The bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday after an unanimous Senate vote, marks the day in 1865 when a US general informed enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by then-president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. “Juneteenth marks both a long hard night of slavery subjugation and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” Biden said, adding that the day is a reminder of the “terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take.”
PHILIPPINES
More medics can leave
The Philippines allowed more doctors and nurses to leave for overseas jobs, a week after the nation that is among the world’s top suppliers of nurses halted deployment when it hit a self-imposed limit. Manila raised the annual deployment cap for newly hired health workers to 6,500 from 5,000, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday. The new ceiling is lower than the 10,000 earlier proposed by the Department of Labor and Employment. Health workers covered by the country’s labor deals with other nations are exempted from the cap, Roque said, without naming specific countries. Manila limited the deployment of health workers last year as it fights a COVID-19 outbreak.
GERMANY
Vaccine trial ‘sobering’
The chief executive of CureVac on Thursday said that interim results from late-stage testing of the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine are “sobering,” but it aims to finish a final analysis within weeks that would determine whether it would still seek regulatory approval. CureVac on Wednesday announced that trials of the vaccine in Europe and Latin America had shown an efficacy of 47 percent. This is below the WHO threshold of 50 percent. The firm said that more than two dozen variants of the virus were found in its trial across 10 countries, a fact that might have affected the outcome. “We recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this unprecedented broad diversity of variance is quite challenging,” CureVac chief executive officer Franz-Werner Haas said.
CHINA
Eight detained after blast
Police have detained eight suspects over a gas blast that killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan, authorities said yesterday. More than 100 people were injured in the explosion, which struck a busy two-story building packed with shoppers on Sunday. The suspects included the general manager of the firm that owned the gas pipe where the blast occurred, the Shiyan Government said. Authorities found that “the company’s safety management system was unsound.”
UNITED STATES
Bitcoin donations welcome
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Thursday said it would begin accepting campaign contributions in cryptocurrency. The party’s campaign arm said that the move would allow it to use new technology to support candidates as they intensify their bids to retake the House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections. “We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and retaking the House majority,” NRCC chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities