UNITED STATES

Juneteenth declared holiday

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill into law to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of black Americans. The bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday after an unanimous Senate vote, marks the day in 1865 when a US general informed enslaved people in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by then-president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. “Juneteenth marks both a long hard night of slavery subjugation and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” Biden said, adding that the day is a reminder of the “terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take.”

PHILIPPINES

More medics can leave

The Philippines allowed more doctors and nurses to leave for overseas jobs, a week after the nation that is among the world’s top suppliers of nurses halted deployment when it hit a self-imposed limit. Manila raised the annual deployment cap for newly hired health workers to 6,500 from 5,000, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said yesterday. The new ceiling is lower than the 10,000 earlier proposed by the Department of Labor and Employment. Health workers covered by the country’s labor deals with other nations are exempted from the cap, Roque said, without naming specific countries. Manila limited the deployment of health workers last year as it fights a COVID-19 outbreak.

GERMANY

Vaccine trial ‘sobering’

The chief executive of CureVac on Thursday said that interim results from late-stage testing of the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine are “sobering,” but it aims to finish a final analysis within weeks that would determine whether it would still seek regulatory approval. CureVac on Wednesday announced that trials of the vaccine in Europe and Latin America had shown an efficacy of 47 percent. This is below the WHO threshold of 50 percent. The firm said that more than two dozen variants of the virus were found in its trial across 10 countries, a fact that might have affected the outcome. “We recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this unprecedented broad diversity of variance is quite challenging,” CureVac chief executive officer Franz-Werner Haas said.

CHINA

Eight detained after blast

Police have detained eight suspects over a gas blast that killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan, authorities said yesterday. More than 100 people were injured in the explosion, which struck a busy two-story building packed with shoppers on Sunday. The suspects included the general manager of the firm that owned the gas pipe where the blast occurred, the Shiyan Government said. Authorities found that “the company’s safety management system was unsound.”

UNITED STATES

Bitcoin donations welcome

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Thursday said it would begin accepting campaign contributions in cryptocurrency. The party’s campaign arm said that the move would allow it to use new technology to support candidates as they intensify their bids to retake the House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections. “We are focused on pursuing every avenue possible to further our mission of stopping [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and retaking the House majority,” NRCC chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.