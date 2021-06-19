Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has clearly aligned his country with the EU and the Atlantic alliance, with strongly worded messages at recent G7 and NATO summits that end his predecessors’ ambiguous position towards Russia and China.
After years in which Italy’s populist and far-right parties cozied up to autocratic regimes in Moscow and Beijing, Draghi’s comments returned Italy to the West’s democratic fold.
For the former European Central Bank president, a veteran of Goldman Sachs and the World Bank, Italy’s place is at the heart of the West, as part of the European family and with like-minded democracies.
After the G7 summit last weekend with US President Joe Biden, Draghi railed against “China and in general all autocracies ... which use disinformation ... stop planes in flight, kidnap, kill, do not respect human rights, use forced labor.”
The tough language anchors Italian diplomacy “in its history,” Draghi said.
The statement signal a break with the attitude of the administration of former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, which comprised the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League of former Italian minister of the interior Matteo Salvini.
Salvini, who also served as deputy prime minister, was a big admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US president Donald Trump.
Of the Russian leader, he said: “There should be dozens of men like him in this country, who act in the interest of their own citizens.”
In March 2019, under Conte’s government, Italy became the first G7 country to sign up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative of transport and trade links stretching from Asia to Europe.
During a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Conte signed a “nonbinding” protocol to take part in the project, sparking concern in Brussels and Washington.
Draghi promised to “examine it carefully,” when asked about the protocol on Sunday last week.
“Nobody is disputing the fact that China has the right to be a large economy like the others that were sitting around the table, but what we discussed were the methods the country uses,” he told reporters.
For Jean-Pierre Darnis, a scientific adviser for the Rome-based think tank the International Affairs Institute, the change in attitudes is clear.
“Mario Draghi has re-established at the head of the Italian government a classic pro-European, pro-Atlanticist policy,” he said.
Draghi also knows how to do his sums. While Italy is the main beneficiary of the EU’s 750 billion euro (US$894 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, it had an 18.6 billion euro trade deficit with China in 2019 — before patterns of global commerce were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortfall with Russia was 6.4 billion euros.
In terms of countries to which Italy exports, China and Russia are ranked ninth and 16th, far behind Germany, France and the US, official figures show.
For Massimo Franco, a commentator with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Draghi’s comments against China and Russia were intended not only for Italy’s allies, but were also “a message aimed at the parties in his government.”
M5S and the League remain in government as part of a national unity coalition that encompasses almost all of Italy’s main political parties, which agreed to serve under Draghi to tackle the pandemic.
