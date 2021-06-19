Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper the Apple Daily yesterday increased its print run to 500,000 copies as residents showed support for beleaguered press freedom a day after police arrested five top editors and executives, and froze US$2.3 million of assets on national security charges.
The raid on the paper’s offices followed by the arrests on Thursday marked the first time the National Security Law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year, had been used against the media, one of the symbols of civil liberties in the territory that does not exist elsewhere in China.
Police said the editors were arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, based on more than 30 articles that authorities said had called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong.
Photo: EPA-EFE
With anti-government protests silenced, most of the territory’s prominent democracy advocates in jail and many others fleeing abroad, people snapped up copies at newsstands and in convenience stores.
“There are lots of injustices in Hong Kong already. I think there are a lot of things we cannot do anymore,” Lisa Cheung said. “Buying a copy is all what we can do. When the law cannot protect Hong Kong people anymore, we are only left to do what we can.”
The front page of yesterday’s edition splashed images of the five editors and executives led away in handcuffs. Police also confiscated 44 hard drives of news material.
A quote from Next Digital Ltd chief executive officer and Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim-hung (張劍虹) said: “Hang in there, everyone.”
Another resident, William Chan, said he bought a copy of the paper as a show of support.
“It was such a groundless arrest and suppressed freedom of the press,” Chan said.
The National Security Law was imposed after massive protests in 2019 challenged Beijing’s rule by calling for broader democratic freedoms. It outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign nations. The maximum penalty for serious offenders is life imprisonment.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that Washington strongly condemned the arrests and called for the immediate release of the five arrested.
He also called on Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting independent and free media.
“We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities’ selective use of the National Security Law to arbitrarily target independent media organizations,” Price said, adding that the suspected foreign collusion charges appear to be politically motivated.
“As we all know, exchanging views with foreigners in journalism should never be a crime,” he said.
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter that freedom of the press is one of the rights China had promised to protect for 50 years when Britain handed over Hong Kong in 1997.
“Today’s raids & arrests at Apple Daily in Hong Kong demonstrate Beijing is using the National Security Law to target dissenting voices, not tackle public security,” Raab wrote.
The Apple Daily has pledged to its readers that it would continue its reporting and on Thursday night invited members of the media to its printing presses to watch yesterday’s edition roll off in a show of commitment.
The newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai (黎智英), is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence on charges of playing a part in unauthorized protests in 2019.
The newspaper’s average daily circulation has been about 86,000 copies.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities