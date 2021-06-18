World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Indo-Pacific ‘favors freedom’

In a speech to the council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for other countries to join in addressing instability in the Indo-Pacific region, saying that an “inclusive and resilient” region would benefit the globe. He said a strategic balance in the region that favored “freedom” would allow countries to prosper and pursue their own objectives, but that the current global trading system and rules-based order was under “serious strain and threat.”

CHINA

Probe origins in US: expert

Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention head epidemiologist Zeng Guang (曾光) said that the US should be the priority of further investigation into the origin of COVID-19 after a study showed that the disease could have been circulating there as early as December 2019, the Global Times said yesterday. The study, published this week by the US National Institutes for Health, showed that at least seven people in five US states were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, weeks before the US reported its first official cases. Although a China-WHO joint study published in March said that COVID-19 most likely originated in the country’s wildlife trade, Beijing has promoted the theory that the virus entered China from overseas.

ITALY

Bomb on vehicle disabled

Rome police on Wednesday defused a bomb found on the parked vehicle of a local politician. The bomb squad was called to a residential neighborhood in Rome after someone noticed suspicious wires, media reports said, citing police sources. The street was blocked off and experts defused what news reports described as a “rudimentary device.” “A bomb was found in the car of Marco Doria, president of the working group for the redevelopment of parks and historic villas in Rome,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on Twitter. “A very serious event. I express my full solidarity.”

GERMANY

‘Racist’ platoon recalled

The military is to redeploy an entire platoon stationed in Lithuania after its members were accused of racist and anti-Semitic behavior, Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday. The allegations dating back to a party at a hotel in April were first reported by the Spiegel Online news site on Monday. Soldiers sang racist and anti-Semitic songs, and one also sought to sexually assault another while he slept, a scene that was caught on video, the report said.

MEXICO

‘Structural fault’ blamed

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed that the accident was caused by a structural fault, Jesus Esteva, head of the city’s Public Works Department, said on Wednesday. The probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used, including bolts, and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed, Esteva said. The initial report by DNV, an external auditor, found “six deficiencies in the construction process” that helped to bring about the accident. “The aforementioned allows us to submit, on a preliminary basis, that the incident was sparked by a structural fault,” Esteva told a news conference. Officials did not permit questions from reporters.