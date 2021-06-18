AUSTRALIA
Indo-Pacific ‘favors freedom’
In a speech to the council of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for other countries to join in addressing instability in the Indo-Pacific region, saying that an “inclusive and resilient” region would benefit the globe. He said a strategic balance in the region that favored “freedom” would allow countries to prosper and pursue their own objectives, but that the current global trading system and rules-based order was under “serious strain and threat.”
CHINA
Probe origins in US: expert
Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention head epidemiologist Zeng Guang (曾光) said that the US should be the priority of further investigation into the origin of COVID-19 after a study showed that the disease could have been circulating there as early as December 2019, the Global Times said yesterday. The study, published this week by the US National Institutes for Health, showed that at least seven people in five US states were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, weeks before the US reported its first official cases. Although a China-WHO joint study published in March said that COVID-19 most likely originated in the country’s wildlife trade, Beijing has promoted the theory that the virus entered China from overseas.
ITALY
Bomb on vehicle disabled
Rome police on Wednesday defused a bomb found on the parked vehicle of a local politician. The bomb squad was called to a residential neighborhood in Rome after someone noticed suspicious wires, media reports said, citing police sources. The street was blocked off and experts defused what news reports described as a “rudimentary device.” “A bomb was found in the car of Marco Doria, president of the working group for the redevelopment of parks and historic villas in Rome,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi wrote on Twitter. “A very serious event. I express my full solidarity.”
GERMANY
‘Racist’ platoon recalled
The military is to redeploy an entire platoon stationed in Lithuania after its members were accused of racist and anti-Semitic behavior, Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday. The allegations dating back to a party at a hotel in April were first reported by the Spiegel Online news site on Monday. Soldiers sang racist and anti-Semitic songs, and one also sought to sexually assault another while he slept, a scene that was caught on video, the report said.
MEXICO
‘Structural fault’ blamed
Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed that the accident was caused by a structural fault, Jesus Esteva, head of the city’s Public Works Department, said on Wednesday. The probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used, including bolts, and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed, Esteva said. The initial report by DNV, an external auditor, found “six deficiencies in the construction process” that helped to bring about the accident. “The aforementioned allows us to submit, on a preliminary basis, that the incident was sparked by a structural fault,” Esteva told a news conference. Officials did not permit questions from reporters.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.