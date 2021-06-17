World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRIA

EU bullish on Iran deal

EU diplomat Enrique Mora on Tuesday said that he believes international negotiations with Iran would ultimately succeed in reimposing limits on its nuclear program. “The obstacles [are] ... something that I think can be bridged,” Mora told reporters outside the hotel in Vienna where Iranian officials have been meeting with envoys from Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. “This is why we are here: to negotiate these different approaches, and I think we will succeed.” A joint statement issued by the US and the EU said that they “share serious concerns” about Iran’s advances in the nuclear program, while recognizing that “the lifting of sanctions constitutes an essential part” of a potential deal.

GREECE

Transport hit by strikes

The nation yesterday was hit by strikes for the second time in a week ahead of street protests over a controversial labor law that was expected to be approved by parliament later in the day. No ferry services to Greek tourist islands were available and urban transport in the capital was disrupted by the 24-hour walkout. The government says the reform introduces optional working hour flexibility, sets rules on remote work, improves parental leave and includes safeguards against workplace sex harassment. Unions and opposition parties say the reform undermines collective bargaining, disrupts employees’ personal lives and formalizes overtime exploitation by employers — especially large businesses — which has already been going on for years.

SWITZERLAND

Navalny supporters rally

Dozens of supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — including a bare-chested man in a Russian President Vladimir Putin mask doling out fake bills as mock corruption payments and a Czech fitness instructor, who endured eight hours of tattooing to put a likeness of Navalny on his chest — on Tuesday staged a colorful, cheeky rally in a sunny Geneva square a day before Putin arrives in the city for a high-profile summit with US President Joe Biden.

UNITED STATES

Heat wave sets records

Dangerous, record-busting heat spread across the southwest on Tuesday and into parts of Utah, Montana and Wyoming as a dome of high pressure hovered over a large swath of the region. Some of the highest temperatures were seen in Arizona, where the National Weather Service forecast a record high of 47°C in Phoenix. The previous high for the date was 46°C, set in 1974. Montana cities like Billings and Livingston, and the Wyoming city of Sheridan at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, set daily heat records, sometimes reaching as high as 42°C. “This is happening in the middle of June. This is unprecedented,” said Bill Murrell, a meteorologist in Riverton, Wyoming.

UNITED STATES

Family sues over death

The family of a women’s rights advocate from Uganda sued the National Park Service this month after she was decapitated last year by a gate at Utah’s Arches National Park. The gate had been left unlatched against federal policy for two weeks before it struck Esther Nakajjigo, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver, Colorado. She and her husband were newlyweds traveling in the well-known park when the wind caught the gate as they drove out, Fox13-KSTU in Salt Lake City reported. The gate sliced through the side of their rented vehicle, striking Nakajjigo in the head and neck, and killing her, the lawsuit said.

AUSTRALIA

View of China sours: survey

The public believe that the nation is too economically reliant on China and back a harder line on Beijing by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, a survey conducted in March and April by the University of Technology’s Australia-China Relations Institute found. Although respondents agreed that the economy had prospered because of past engagement with China, 80 percent said that the nation had become too economically reliant on it. The survey found negative sentiment toward Chinese investment in agriculture and residential real estate, and 81 percent said that universities were too financially reliant on international students from China. Two-thirds of those surveyed said that their view of China had become more negative since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDONESIA

Earthquake shakes Maluku

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake under the sea yesterday shook the eastern part of the country. People along the Japutih and Apiahu beaches in Central Maluku District should immediately leave the beach area, and beware of aftershocks and potential tsunamis due to undersea landslides, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said. The quake was centered about 10km under the sea, 70km from Amahai city on Seram island in Maluku Province, the US Geological Survey said.

CHINA

‘No leak’ at plant: ministry

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment yesterday said that there was no radiation leak at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and the acceptable limits for radiation levels had not been raised, responding to a CNN report earlier in the week. The ministry wrote on WeChat that an increase in radiation levels had been detected, but the level was caused by damage to a small number of fuel rods, which is usual during production, transportation and loading of the fuel. “Environmental monitoring in the vicinity of the Taishan plant found no abnormal parameters ... showing no leak has occurred at all,” it said.

CHINA

Alibaba victim of data leak

Alibaba Group Holding was the victim of a months-long Web-scraping operation by a marketing consultant that siphoned up sensitive data, including usernames and telephone numbers, a court case that wrapped up this month said. A court ruled that an employee of a consultant that helps merchants on Alibaba’s Taobao online mall was guilty of dredging up more than 1 billion data items on Taobao users since 2019, using that to serve clients. The court imposed jail terms of more than three years on the staffer and his employer, alongside fines totaling 450,000 yuan (US$70,341). The incident coincides with Beijing’s widening effort to tighten the handling of troves of information that Internet giants hoover up daily.

CHAD

Gold miners die in minefield

Eight gold miners were killed when their vehicle strayed into a minefield in the northern part of the country and blew up, a local governor said on Tuesday. The province of Tibesti is littered with mines planted by the Libyan Army during a 1980s conflict between Chad and Libya, Tibesti Governor Ali Maide Kebir said. “A vehicle carrying 10 gold miners got lost in a minefield in Tanoua and ran over a mine, killing eight and wounding two” on Sunday, the governor said. He added that the wounded miners were hospitalized, while one sustained much more serious burns than the other.