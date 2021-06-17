Mixing feather headdresses and face paint with trendy jeans and kicks, rappers Bro MC’s blend their traditional culture with hip-hop style to draw attention to the harsh reality of life for indigenous Brazilians.
Formed in 2009 by two sets of brothers — Clemerson Batista and Bruno Veron, and Kelvin and Charles Peixoto — Bro MC’s are recognized as the first indigenous rap group in Brazil, a nation whose 900,000 native inhabitants have endured a long history of mistreatment and violence stretching into the present day.
“The earth is red with the blood of warriors massacred for taking a stand, killed by big-shot ranchers and hired guns for defending their land,” they rap on the track Terra Vermelha (Red Earth).
Photo: AFP
The song neatly summarizes the centuries of land conflict that have devastated Brazil’s indigenous peoples.
Those lyrics are loosely translated from the original Portuguese. The brothers also rap in Guarani, the indigenous language they speak at home.
“People say our lyrics are harsh, but that’s our reality,” 29-year-old Batista said.
The brothers live on an indigenous reservation in Mato Grosso do Sul state, at the heart of Brazil’s booming agribusiness industry.
Known as the Francisco Horta Barbosa indigenous reservation, it is one of the largest in Brazil, with about 16,000 inhabitants.
The reservation was created in 1917 for members of the Guarani-Kaiowa people, an episode filled with trauma that the brothers say is still fresh.
“The government displaced the indigenous people and put them on unproductive land,” Batista said at a concert in Rio de Janeiro last month. “When they tried to go back to their Tekoha [sacred land], where they were born, they found it fenced off, with huge corn and soybean plantations on it.”
Conflict over the land is still smoldering.
The Guarani-Kaiowa say farmers raze the homes of indigenous people they accuse of encroaching on their land, using a large tractor transformed into a sort of tank.
They call the tractor Caveirao (Big Skull), a name originally given to the armored vehicles used by police special forces in their violent raids on the impoverished favela neighborhoods of Brazil’s major cities.
“The landowners make this Caveirao, a tractor all painted black, and tear down people’s homes, even when the people are still inside,” 27-year-old Veron said. “There’s violence, shooting. It’s just like in the favelas.”
The situation has deteriorated since 2019, when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took office.
The far-right leader is an outspoken advocate for the agribusiness industry, and has pushed for protected indigenous lands to be opened up to farming, ranching and mining.
“We’ve received threats, saying we’re going to be kidnapped or killed” for speaking out against anti-indigenous violence, Veron said.
Undeterred, the group are working on a new album, titled Retomada — the name given to ancestral indigenous lands reclaimed from farmers.
The brothers, who have known each other since childhood, started rapping in their school days.
“My brother started writing rap songs when he was eight. We discovered rap on the radio,” Batista said. “At first, the elders didn’t accept it. They didn’t understand why we wanted to rap ... but when they heard what our music was about, they supported us.”
The group got serious thanks to a series of hip-hop workshops offered by a non-profit organization cofounded by one of Brazil’s most famous rappers, MV Bill.
They released their first album in 2009.
The next year, they were invited to perform at then-Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff’s inauguration.
In 2018, they performed at a music festival in Frankfurt, Germany, and were planning a European tour last year before it had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Confined by COVID-19, which has hit indigenous communities especially hard, Bro MC’s last month left the reservation for the first time in a year and a half to perform in Rio de Janeiro at an awards ceremony for projects promoting racial equality.
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed