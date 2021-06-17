North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has admitted that North Korea’s food situation is “tense,” state media reported yesterday, sounding the alarm in a country that had a devastating famine in the 1990s in which hundreds of thousands died.
The country, which is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a series of summer storms and floods added yet more pressure on the flagging economy.
Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
At a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim said that the economy improved this year, with industrial output growing 25 percent from a year earlier, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
However, there had been a “series of deviations” due to a number of challenges, Kim added.
“The people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year,” Kim said.
A series of typhoons last summer triggered floods that destroyed thousands of homes and inundated farmland.
Kim called for steps to minimize the effect of such natural disasters, saying that ensuring a good harvest was a “top priority.”
The meeting also discussed the “prolonged nature” of the pandemic, KCNA reported.
Pyongyang has poor medical infrastructure and a chronic shortage of medicines, and analysts say a COVID-19 outbreak would wreak havoc on the isolated country.
The North imposed a strict lockdown when it sealed its border in January last year to stop the virus spreading from neighboring China, where it first emerged before sweeping the world.
It has long insisted that it has had no cases of the virus — a claim that analysts doubt — but the North has paid a huge economic price for the blockade.
Trade with China, the North’s economic lifeline, has slowed to a trickle, while all international aid work faces tight restrictions.
The effect of the pandemic has “most likely exacerbated” the humanitarian situation in the North, with about 10.6 million people in need, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
In another admission of the North’s hardship, Kim in April told citizens to buckle down for the “worst-ever situation.”
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed