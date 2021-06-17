People from the Huinchiri community in Peru’s Cusco Region are rebuilding a 500-year-old Incan bridge, using traditional weaving techniques to literally string a crossing together spanning the Apurimac River far below.
The Q’eswachaka Rope Bridge had been in use for more than 500 years to connect communities divided by the river, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it fell into disrepair and collapsed in March.
Members of the affected communities, such as the Huinchiri, decided to rebuild the 30m long bridge in the traditional Incan style: by weaving it.
Teams of workers, starting from both sides of the ravine and balancing on giant main ropes that had been stretched over the river, worked toward the center, putting in place smaller ropes as barriers between handrail ropes and the walkway’s floor.
“Last year, because of the pandemic, it wasn’t strengthened... That is why at the beginning of this year, the bridge fell,” Cusco Governor Jean Paul Benavente said.
“It is like an answer to the pandemic itself. From the depths of the Peruvian Andean identity, this bridge is strung up across the Apurimac basin, and we can tell the world that we are coming out if this little by little,” he said.
In 2013, UNESCO recognized the skills and traditions associated with the reconstruction of the bridge as cultural heritage.
Peru is rich in ancient treasure. It has hundreds of sites that date back thousands of years and span dozens of cultures, including the ancient Incan empire that was in power when Spanish troops arrived in the early 1500s.
“This is history — more than 500 years of a paradox in time. The Q’eswachaka, this Incan living bridge, is really an expression and cultural manifestation,” Benavente said.
The bridge “connects villages, but ... also connects traditions and connects culture,” he said.
