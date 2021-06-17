When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai.
However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success.
Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight.
Photo: AFP
“I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi. “I don’t know if my wife would be alive today if it weren’t for Mumbai’s health facilities.”
The bodies began turning up early in India’s financial capital during the first wave of infections last year — a man collapsing on a busy road, a rickshaw driver slumped over the wheel — in a grim echo of the 1918 flu pandemic.
By May last year, Abhignya Patra was working 18-hour days at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital.
“It was non-stop,” the 27-year-old anesthesiologist said.
Patients’ relatives described distressing scenes inside packed wards, with one man saying that he had to change his sick mother’s diapers himself because staff were too overworked.
A video shot inside the hospital, widely shared on social media, showed corpses wrapped in black plastic left on beds in a ward where patients were being treated.
Every night, a city hotline fielded thousands of calls from desperate residents, many with no chance of getting admitted to a public hospital: Mumbai had just 80 ambulances and 425 intensive care units for a population of 20 million.
Something had to change fast, said Iqbal Chahal, a no-nonsense bureaucrat who took over as Mumbai’s municipal commissioner in May last year.
New field hospitals added thousands of beds, private facilities handed over their COVID-19 wards to the city government and 800 vehicles were turned into ambulances.
However, these efforts could not combat the swift rise in infections.
“We needed to chase the virus,” Chahal said.
A proactive approach focused on 55 slums, including India’s largest, Dharavi, where a strict lockdown was accompanied by aggressive sanitization of public toilets, mass COVID-19 screenings and a huge volunteer effort to ensure that nobody went hungry.
All the city’s positive COVID-19 test reports were routed through “war rooms” staffed with doctors who would triage cases and decide where to send infected people, irrespective of “whether he is a minister, a big shot or a slum dweller,” Chahal said.
As last year wore on, it looked like India might have miraculously beaten the COVID-19 pandemic, and lockdown restrictions were eased.
However, Mumbai authorities did not dismantle a single bed in the now-deserted field hospitals.
This meant that when cases surged in March, the metropolis was much better prepared than many other Indian cities, where the health care system came close to collapse.
In the capital, New Delhi, and elsewhere, people died outside hospitals and crematoriums were overwhelmed — but not in Mumbai.
Despite having a much higher population density than many other cities, Mumbai has seen significantly lower mortality rates.
The city still suffered close calls, Chahal said, recalling one night in April when six hospitals faced dire oxygen shortages, putting 168 patients at serious risk unless they were shifted to other facilities — against all odds, everyone survived.
“We always expected a second wave,” Chahal said.
Patra recalled getting calls from colleagues in Delhi desperately searching for medical equipment.
“As doctors, there is very little we can do in the absence of infrastructure,” she said.
Ruben Mascarenhas, cofounder of Mumbai-based nonprofit organization Khaana Chahiye, said that he would get dozens of messages every morning from people begging for oxygen and drugs — but as the pandemic wore on, the requests mostly came from outside the city.
He was “pleasantly surprised,” but is “very cautious about celebrating yet,” Mascarenhas said.
He is not the only one.
An experienced marathon runner, Chahal is already preparing for a third wave by stockpiling oxygen and expanding capacity at public hospitals.
“This has been a wake-up call for us,” he said.
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed