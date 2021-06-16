While Jane Austen admirers savor the wit and romance of Pride and Prejudice and her other enduring novels, academics ferret out details of Austen’s life and times, including a family link to slavery that surfaced 50 years ago.
The effort to place the writer in the social and political context of her day has yielded a new and contrasting discovery: A favorite brother was part of the 19th-century abolition movement.
Devoney Looser, an Arizona State University professor and author of The Making of Jane Austen, unearthed the Reverend Henry Thomas Austen’s attendance at the 1840 World Anti-Slavery Convention in London, which drew about 500 delegates.
Photo: AP
“I was stunned to find that fact,” Looser said in an interview. ]
She first detailed her research in an essay for The Times Literary Supplement.
“The family’s commitments and actions changed profoundly, from known complicity in colonial slavery to previously unnoticed anti-slavery activism,” Looser wrote. “Henry became a next-generation Austen publicly supporting a political commitment to abolish slavery across the globe.”
Looser’s essay also addresses patriarch George Austen’s previously revealed ties to another family’s West Indian sugar plantation, calling them “very real,” but “both underdescribed and overstated.”
The latest study was welcomed by Patricia. Matthew, an associate professor of English at Montclair State University who focuses on literature of the period that encompasses Austen. Her courses include British abolitionist literature.
“I’m always excited about new information about the authors I teach,” Matthew said.
While it does not change her view of Jane Austen’s work — “I don’t believe that I’m reading someone who’s actively engaged in debates about the slave trade” — it could resound with the writer’s most devoted admirers, sometimes called “Janeites.”
“I think they are having a kind of reckoning in how they think about not just Austen, but the Regency period,” Matthew said. “It raises all manner of interesting questions about how they understand this author.”
The slim collection of novels that Jane Austen wrote before her death at 41 in July 1817 focus on relationships, not current events. There is a glancing reference to slavery in Mansfield Park, and a character in Emma defends an off-stage figure as “rather a friend to the abolition.”
As for Jane Austen’s own beliefs, Looser said: “We know from her letters that she refers to having loved the writings of a prominent white abolitionist, Thomas Clarkson. So we know that she read and cared about issues of race and racial injustice.”
A diary entry from another Austen brother, Francis, called it regrettable that any trace of slavery “should be found to exist in countries dependent on England, or colonized by her subjects.”
His opinion was not made public until the early 1900s.
Britain outlawed the slave trade in 1807 and made slavery illegal in 1833 with the exception of some territories. Subsequent legislation outlawed it entirely.
How Looser discovered Henry’s abolition activism is a scholarly detective story. In the course of her ongoing research, she found that he had billed himself as the Rev. H.T. Austen for his writing and public work. That pulled her down new paths, including his conference participation.
It was not to be found elsewhere, even in the Jane Austen scholars’ bible, A Chronology of Jane Austen and her Family: 1600 to 2000 by Deidre Le Faye, which Looser describes as nearly 800 pages filled with “thousands and thousands of facts” about the Austens.
Looser’s find coincides with a racial reappraisal that is taking place widely, including in the UK.
In April, a British media squall greeted plans to update the museum at Jane Austen’s House in the town of Chawton, where she lived and wrote for about eight years and which is a magnet for the writer’s fans. A revamped display that include research on her connections to slavery was denounced as a “revisionist attack” by one newspaper.
“We would like to offer reassurance that we will not, and have never had any intention to, interrogate Jane Austen, her characters or her readers for drinking tea,” a tart statement issued by Jane Austen’s House said.
For readers who might balk at bringing what might seem like modern issues and perspectives into consideration of Jane Austen and her work, Looser has an answer.
“Issues of race, racism and racial justice are central to Jane Austen’s day,” she said. “So we’re not bringing questions and concerns that weren’t there in her time. They were absolutely there.”
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed