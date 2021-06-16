Used plastic bottles turned into vanilla flavoring: study

WASTE NOT: Researchers used engineered E coli bacteria to transform terephthalic acid into vanillin, which could help tackle plastic pollution

The Guardian





Plastic bottles have been converted into vanilla flavoring using genetically engineered bacteria, the first time a valuable chemical has been brewed from waste plastic.

Upcycling plastic bottles into more lucrative materials could make the recycling process far more attractive and effective.

Currently, plastics lose about 95 percent of their value as a material after a single use. Encouraging better collection and use of such waste is key to tackling the global plastic pollution problem.

Recyclable parts from plastic bottles are kept to dry along the banks of Buriganga River in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: AFP

Researchers have already developed mutant enzymes to break down the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymer used for drinks bottles into its basic units, terephthalic acid (TA).

Scientists have now used bacteria to convert TA into vanillin.

Vanillin is used widely in the food and cosmetics industries and is an important bulk chemical used to make pharmaceuticals, cleaning products and herbicides.

Global demand is growing and in 2018 was 37,000 tonnes, far exceeding the supply from natural vanilla beans. About 85 percent of vanillin is currently synthesized from chemicals derived from fossil fuels.

“This is the first example of using a biological system to upcycle plastic waste into a valuable industrial chemical and it has very exciting implications for the circular economy,” said Joanna Sadler, a biotechnology fellow at the University of Edinburgh who conducted the new study.

“Our work challenges the perception of plastic being a problematic waste and instead demonstrates its use as a new carbon resource from which high value products can be made,” said Stephen Wallace, a senior lecturer of biotechnology at the university.

About 1 million plastic bottles are sold every minute around the world and just 14 percent are recycled. Even those bottles that are recycled can only be turned into opaque fibres for clothing or carpets.

The research, published in the journal Green Chemistry, used engineered Escherichia coli bacteria to transform TA into vanillin.

The scientists warmed a microbial broth to 37oC for a day, the same conditions as for brewing beer, Wallace said.

This converted 79 percent of the TA into vanillin.

Next the scientists would tweak the bacteria to increase the conversion rate further, he said.

“We think we can do that pretty quickly. We have an amazing roboticized DNA assembly facility here,” he said.

They will also work on scaling up the process to convert larger amounts of plastic. Other valuable molecules could also be brewed from TA, such as some used in perfumes.

“This is a really interesting use of microbial science to improve sustainability,” said Ellis Crawford, publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry. “Using microbes to turn waste plastics, which are harmful to the environment, into an important commodity is a beautiful demonstration of green chemistry.”

Recent research showed bottles are the second-most common type of plastic pollution in the oceans, after plastic bags. In 2018, scientists accidentally created a mutant enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles, and subsequent work produced a super-enzyme that eats plastic bottles even faster.