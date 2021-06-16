AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment falls short

Reuters





Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca yesterday said that a study of its monoclonal antibody treatment, AZD7442, did not meet the main goal of preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to COVID-19.

The company said the participants in the trial were unvaccinated adults older than 18 with confirmed exposure to a person with COVID-19 within the past eight days.

AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 33 percent compared with a placebo, which was not statistically significant, the company reported.

“While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] negative participants following treatment with AZD7442,” AstraZeneca executive vice president Mene Pangalos said in a statement.

AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing a more severe disease.

The monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs that mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

Rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have both developed monoclonal antibody therapies that have been authorized for use in the US to treat patients infected with the virus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved Regeneron’s therapy and is reviewing similar drugs from Eli Lilly, Celltrion and one developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.

AstraZeneca in October enlisted Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza to produce the antibody drug in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, starting in the first half of this year.

AZD7442 is being developed with support from the US government. AstraZeneca in March announced a deal with the US government to supply up to half a million doses of AZD7442.

The company yesterday said it is now in talks with the US government regarding next steps on the deal.