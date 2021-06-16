The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened corruption across the EU, Transparency International said yesterday, with citizens at times needing personal connections to get medical care and some governments using the crisis for their own gain.
The anti-graft watchdog surveyed more than 40,000 people in the EU’s 27 member states from October to December last year.
On average, it found that 29 percent had relied on favors or well-connected friends and family to access public sector health services last year, and 6 percent resorted to paying an outright bribe.
“Healthcare, in particular, has been a corruption hotspot as governments struggled to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” the watchdog said in its annual report of people’s experiences and perceptions of graft in the EU.
Bribery rates in the health sector were highest in Romania (22 percent) and Bulgaria (19 percent), while leaning on personal connections happened most often in the Czech Republic (54 percent) and Portugal (46 percent).
Many respondents also said their governments were not handling the pandemic in a transparent manner. In France, Poland and Spain, 60 percent of respondents or more felt that way.
The group called the findings “particularly worrying in the current context.”
“Not only are COVID-19 sufferers in need of medical support, but governments across the EU are rolling out vaccinations to protect those most vulnerable to the virus and are creating plans to allocate billions of euros for post-pandemic recovery,” it said.
“Corruption threatens all these activities,” it said, urging EU governments to “redouble their efforts to ensure a fair and equitable recovery from the ongoing pandemic.”
The report’s authors singled out Hungary and Poland as countries using the crisis as “an excuse to undermine democracy” by imposing regulations that weaken democratic institutions.
Other politicians saw it “as a chance to make a profit,” they said, pointing to lobbying for mask procurement and lobbying scandals that have ensnared several German lawmakers.
The survey found that one-third of EU residents think corruption as a whole is getting worse in their country, although there were huge regional differences. Overall, almost half said their government is doing a bad job at tackling the problem.
Respondents were especially wary of the “cozy relationships” between governments and the private sector, and the apparent ease with which companies can trim their tax bills.
“These results should be a wake-up call,” said Michiel van Hulten, director of Transparency International EU.
“There are many immediate actions that can be taken, such as increasing lobbying transparency both at the EU and national levels and tackling tax avoidance,” he said.
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed