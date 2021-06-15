World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Judge tosses vaccine suit

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. After the Houston Methodist Hospital system last week suspended 178 employees without pay over their refusal to get vaccinated, 117 sued to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination. In a scathing ruling on Saturday, US District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also found that her likening the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust to be “reprehensible.” Hughes also ruled that making vaccinations a condition of employment was not coercion, as Bridges contended.

UNITED STATES

Actor Ned Beatty dies, 83

Ned Beatty, the prolific and Oscar-nominated character actor known for his roles in Network, Superman and Toy Story 3, has died, aged 83, US media reported on Sunday. “Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” Shelter Entertainment Group talent manager Deborah Miller said, according to CNN. The Kentucky native made his big-screen debut in the 1972 film Deliverance. That film, in which Beatty won attention for his performance in a humiliating rape scene, started a film career that would continue until 2013. It was Beatty’s role in Network that won him his first and only Oscar nod, for best supporting actor, a performance that included a memorably cynical monologue on dollars, cents and “the primal forces of nature.” Writing on Twitter, actor and director Seth Rogen called it “one of the greatest monologues ever in a movie.”

ARGENTINA

Chilean fugitive detained

The government on Sunday said it had arrested a Chilean fugitive wanted for dozens of murders committed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Walther Klug Rivera, a retired army colonel, was arrested on Saturday near his hotel in Buenos Aires. Authorities had spotted him earlier in the month when he attempted to board a flight to Spain, it said. He had been sentenced in 2014 by the Supreme Court in Chile to 10 years in prison. Klug Rivera was the head of a detention camp during the Pinochet years and is accused of the killings of workers at two hydroelectric power plants, as well as the kidnapping of university student Luis Angel Cornejo Fernandez, listed as disappeared. At least 3,200 people were killed or disappeared during Pinochet’s dictatorship from 1973 to 1990. An estimated 38,000 were tortured.

INDONESIA

Rare rhino calves spotted

Two Javan rhinoceros calves have been spotted at a national park, offering a rare sighting of one of the world’s most endangered mammals. The pair — ranging in age from three months to one year — were caught on footage snapped by camera traps in March at Ujung Kulon National Park, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said. On the westernmost tip of Java Island, Ujung Kulon is the last remaining wild habitat for Javan rhinos. After years of population decline, there are believed to be just 73 of the rare mammals at the sanctuary. Javan rhinos have folds of loose skin giving them the appearance of wearing armor plating.