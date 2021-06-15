As nuclear nations commit to renewing and sometimes expanding their arsenals, a decline in the number of weapons seen since the early 1990s seems to have stalled, with some signs of a numerical increase, researchers said yesterday.
“The reduction of nuclear arsenals that we have gotten used to since the end of the Cold War appears to be leveling out,” said Hans Kristensen, associate senior fellow at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Nuclear Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-proliferation Programme.
The number of nuclear weapons among the nine nuclear-armed states — the US, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — totaled 13,080 at the start of this year, a slight decrease from 13,400 a year earlier, the institute estimated.
However, that included retired warheads waiting to be dismantled and without them the combined military stockpile of nuclear arms rose from 9,380 to 9,620.
Meanwhile, the number of nuclear weapons deployed with operational forces increased from 3,720 to 3,825, the report said.
Of these, about 2,000 were “kept in a state of high operational alert,” meaning for launch in a matter of minutes.
“We’re seeing very significant nuclear modernization programs all around the world and in all the nuclear weapons states,” Kristensen said.
Nuclear states also seem to be raising “the importance they attribute to the nuclear weapons in their military strategies,” he said.
This change can be observed in both Russia and the US, which together possess more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons, Kristensen said, adding that it was too early to say if the administration of US President Joe Biden would deviate from the strategy of former US president Donald Trump.
“I think that the Biden administration is signaling quite clearly that it is going to continue the overwhelming main thrust of the nuclear modernization program that was underway during the Trump years,” he said.
In August, the parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty — most nations — are set to meet in New York for a review held every five years.
Under the treaty nuclear powers commit to “pursue negotiations in good faith” both on the “cessation of the nuclear arms race” and “nuclear disarmament,” but as many are renewing their arsenals, other parties might question their commitment.
“The member states of that treaty will rightly be able to ask: ‘Are you truly in compliance with this treaty? If you’re not, why should we continue to be members to the treaty?’” Kristensen said.
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua