The Hong Kong Police Force has arrested at least three democracy advocates on the anniversary of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 that rocked the territory and eventually led to the Chinese government imposing a National Security Law that critics say has stifled dissent.
The democracy advocates were arrested for failing to produce proof of identity and disorderly conduct, while at least 10 people were summoned for contraventions of a ban on gatherings, police said, after protests in the Kowloon district of Mongkok and the chanting of slogans in breach of the national security legislation, which was implemented in June last year.
Some people blocked streets by filling them with garbage cans and other objects, police said.
Photo: Vincent Yu, AP
“The police strongly condemn protesters’ acts endangering public health and safety,” police said in a post on Facebook shortly before midnight on Saturday.
The three arrested were young men aged 15 to 19, police said.
On Saturday, small groups gathered to commemorate the first major clashes between protesters and police two years ago when tens of thousands demonstrated against a proposed law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to China for trial.
Many Hong Kong residents saw the proposed law as further erosion of the territory’s special status that was supposed to be guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula agreed when Britain handed it over to China in 1997.
The 2019 demonstrations snowballed over subsequent months into a mass movement for democracy that included regular clashes between protesters and police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets.
Police deployed 2,000 officers around Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported.
Police said on the eve of the anniversary that they had arrested two people on suspicion of promoting and inciting others to join an unlawful assembly.
Advocacy group Student Politicism said that two of its leaders were arrested.
There were no signs of protests yesterday.
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua