Azerbaijan on Saturday released to Armenia 15 prisoners of war captured last year during hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku said.
The ministry also said that under the deal mediated by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Yerevan reciprocated by providing Baku with maps of minefields in the conflict zone.
Fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia in September last year over Nagorno-Karabakh, claiming about 6,000 lives over six weeks.
Photo: AFP
The war ended in November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire, under which Yerevan ceded swathes of territory that it had controlled for decades.
On Saturday, “Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia 15 detained Armenians in exchange for the map of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in the Agdam district,” one of the territories that Armenia ceded to Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry also thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker, European Council President Charles Michel and Sweden’s chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for their roles in the negotiations.
“Our brothers returned to their families thanks to the efforts of Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, our Georgian brothers, as well as our partners from the US and EU,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.
He said that he had earlier “provided Azerbaijan with a certain number of minefield maps through Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.”
Garibashvili’s office said in a statement: “An important step has been made toward the amelioration of the security environment in the South Caucasus region.”
A senior EU diplomat said that Michel helped broker “parallel humanitarian gestures” prior to the agreement’s announcement.
Michel said that he considered it “a first step toward renewing confidence, an effort the EU is ready to fully support.”
Russia, which has deployed peacekeeping troops to Karabakh, also welcomed the move.
“Wonderful and long-awaited news. We welcome such steps,” Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the most heavily mined places in the former Soviet Union.
Seven Azerbaijani troops and 18 civilians have died, and 110 have been wounded by mines in and near Nagorno-Karabakh since the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani government said.
Azerbaijani and Armenian forces planted mines during a conflict in the early 1990s.
Tensions have again been running high since May, when Armenia accused Azerbaijan’s military of crossing its southern border to “lay siege” to a shared lake.
Pashinyan at the time asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support.
Moscow said that it would help with the delimitation and demarcation of the neighbors’ borders.
Aliyev last month said that Azerbaijan was ready for peace talks with Armenia, while Pashinyan later announced that the two ex-Soviet nations were holding discussions on the delimitation and demarcation of their shared borders.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed, and the ensuing conflict has claimed about 30,000 lives.
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua