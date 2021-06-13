World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

DOJ vows to defend voting

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will prosecute threats against election officials and aggressively scrutinize new state election laws to ensure that they do not violate voting rights, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday. Voting rights would be a top priority for the department at a time when many Republican-led states are tightening voting laws in a manner that critics say would make it harder for minorities to vote. Garland said he would double the number of prosecutors devoted to voting-rights enforcement and closely examine state elections. “There are many things that are open to debate in America but the right of all eligible citizens to vote is not one of them,” Garland said.

CANADA

Anti-hatred march held

Thousands of people on Friday marched in support of a Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck on Sunday last week in an attack police described as a hate crime. The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were walking near their home. A fifth family member, a nine-year-old boy, survived. People in London marched about 7km from the site of the incident to a nearby mosque, the site close to where Veltman was arrested by police. Some carried placards with messages such as: “Hate has no home here.” The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians from all sides condemning the crime. Veltman faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

TUNISIA

Police, protesters clash

Police on Friday fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the Tunis’ Sejoumi neighborhood after video of police stripping and beating a young man triggered widespread anger. The video prompted criticism from political parties and human rights groups. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said that the officers involved had been removed from duty and that the unacceptable incident was being investigated. Late yesterday, protesters blocked roads, burned tires and threw stones at police, and officers responded with tear gas and chased demonstrators through the streets of Sejoumi. A decade on from a revolution against poverty, injustice and a police state, Tunisia has made progress toward democracy, but its economic problems have worsened, with the country on the verge of bankruptcy and public services in a dire situation.

UNITED STATES

Fisher survives whale attack

A lobster fisher was on Friday scooped into the mouth of a humpback whale and yet lived to tell the story. “I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out,” Michael Packard wrote on Facebook hours after the incident. “A humpback whale tried to eat me,” he said. “I am very bruised up, but have no broken bones.” Packard’s beyond-belief big fish yarn began, he told the Cape Cod Times, when he was diving for lobster off the coast of Massachusetts. “All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove, and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” he said. He estinated that he was 10m under the surface and his first thought was that he had been attacked by a shark, but the lack of teeth and obvious wounds made him reconsider. “He [the whale] started throwing his head side-to-side, and the next thing I knew I was outside,” Packard told the paper.