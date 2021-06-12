The outgoing chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has offered the closest acknowledgment yet that his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program and a military scientist.
The comments by former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 investigative program Uvda in a segment aired on Thursday night, offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency in what appears to be the final days of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule.
It also gave a clear warning to scientists in Iran’s nuclear program that they too could become targets for assassination even as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate terms to try to salvage its atomic accord with world powers.
“If the scientist is willing to change career and will not hurt us anymore, than yes, sometimes we offer them” a way out, Cohen said.
Among the major attacks to target Iran, none have struck deeper than two explosions last year at its Natanz nuclear facility.
There, centrifuges enrich uranium from an underground hall designed to protect them from airstrikes.
In July last year, a mysterious explosion tore apart Natanz’s advanced centrifuge assembly, which Iran later blamed on Israel.
In April, another blast tore apart one of the facility’s underground enrichment halls.
Discussing Natanz, the interviewer asked Cohen where he would take them if they could travel there.
“To the cellar [where] the centrifuges used to spin,” Cohen said. “It doesn’t look like it used to look.”
Cohen did not directly claim the attacks, but his specificity offered the closest acknowledgement yet of an Israeli hand in the attacks.
The interviewer, journalist Ilan Dayan, also seemingly offered a detailed description in a voice-over of how Israel snuck the explosives into Natanz’s underground halls.
“The man who was responsible for these explosions, it becomes clear, made sure to supply to the Iranians the marble foundation on which the centrifuges are placed,” Dayan said. “As they install this foundation within the Natanz facility, they have no idea that it already includes an enormous amount of explosives.”
They also discussed the killing in November last year of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who began Tehran’s military nuclear program decades ago. US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency believe that Iran abandoned that organized effort at seeking a nuclear weapon in 2003. Iran says that its program is peaceful.
While Cohen on camera did not claim the killing, Dayan in the segment described Cohen as having “personally signed off on the entire campaign” and how a remotely operated machine gun fixed to a pickup truck killed Fakhrizadeh and later self-destructed.
