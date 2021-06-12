Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say.
A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance.
They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions.
The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua and Te ti Awa say that the first human to travel to Antarctica was the Polynesian explorer Hui Te Rangiora.
“Polynesian narratives of voyaging between the islands include voyaging into antarctic waters by Hui Te Rangiora and his crew on the vessel Te Ivi o Atea, likely in the early seventh century,” the researchers wrote.
They named that ocean Te tai-uka-a-pia — the frozen ocean, with “pia” referring to arrowroot, which when scraped looks like snow.
Records of polynesian oral histories from 1899 describe the journey, recalling “the monstrous seas; the female that dwells in those mountainous waves, whose tresses wave about in the water and on the surface of the sea, the frozen sea of arrowroot, with the deceitful animal of the sea who dives to great depths — a foggy, misty and dark place not seen by the sun. Other things are like rocks, whose summits pierce the skies, they are completely bare and without vegetation on them.”
S.P. Smith, who recorded the oral histories, said that the stories might describe Southern
Ocean bull-kelp, marine mammals and icebergs.
Later, Maori sailor Te Atu is often described as the first Maori, as well as the first New Zealander, to view the coast of Antarctica in 1840. His trip on the Vincennes mapped Antarctica coastline as part of the US Exploring Expedition.
Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev are often credited as the first explorers to have discovered the continent of Antarctica. In 1820, they came upon the Fimbul Ice Shelf.
“We found connection to Antarctica and its waters have been occurring since the earliest traditional voyaging,” project lead Priscilla Wehi said. “Taking account of responsibilities to under-represented groups, and particularly Maori, is important for both contemporary and future programs of antarctic research.”
The researchers also conducted a review of ongoing Maori involvement with, and journeys to, Antarctica.
“Narratives of under-represented groups and their connection to Antarctica remain poorly documented and acknowledged,” the researchers wrote.
The paper entitled “A short scan of Maori journeys to Antarctica” was published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand.
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside