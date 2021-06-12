The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs, such as on restaurant hours, until the Olympic Games start next month, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.
New COVID-19 infections in Olympics host Tokyo have inched down during the past month of emergency restrictions, although authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.
The head of Japan’s main opposition, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano, yesterday called for the global sporting event to be postponed or canceled, warning that there was an “extremely high risk” of an explosive outbreak in August and September if the Games went ahead.
The Mainichi Shimbun yesterday reported that the Japanese government would ask restaurants to maintain shorter hours and impose other curbs under the targeted quasi-emergency measures. Bars and restaurants are now asked to close by 8pm and are banned from serving alcohol.
A final decision is expected late next week, a few days before the end of the state of emergency, which also covers the northern island of Hokkaido, host of the Olympic marathon.
Polls have shown that most Japanese oppose holding the Games this year, worried about the flood of athletes and officials from overseas.
Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out last year.
The Japanese government says that the Games will go ahead — barring “Armageddon,” as one International Olympic Committee member put it.
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
A Tokyo Olympic coronavirus expert, Nobuhiko Okabe, said completely shutting out COVID-19 would be too difficult and the focus should be on minimizing risk.
“Unfortunately, keeping the number [of infections] to zero is impossible, so I believe the focus should be on minimizing the number as much as possible,” Okabe told a news conference, adding that the cooperation of athletes and delegates was vital to prevent a major outbreak.
Edano said that it was not too late to cancel or postpone the Games.
“I can understand the desire to go ahead for the sake of the athletes, but they should either postpone for another year or cancel the Games,” Edano told a news conference.
A team of experts led by government adviser Hiroshi Nishiura said this week that Japan could be forced to declare another state of emergency in August if the current measures are lifted on June 20, since the summer holidays and the Games could spark a rise in infections, and the spread of new variants.
In another potential headache for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government, Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy Takuya Hirai apologized for telling bureaucrats they should “threaten” the developer of a smartphone app aimed at monitoring the health of foreign visitors to the Games to force a reduction in cost, media reported.
Olympics organizers in March banned spectators from abroad. Hirai’s comments sparked outrage on social media.
“As one responsible for the people’s precious tax money, I strongly wanted to eradicate waste,” Kyodo news agency quoted Hirai as telling reporters. “The expression was inappropriate and I want to be careful in future.”
Japan has recorded 770,493 COVID-19 cases and 13,881 deaths, while only 12 percent of its population has received at least one vaccination shot.
Japan plans to finish vaccinating all those who want shots by October or November, Suga said in parliament this week.
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside