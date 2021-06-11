World News Quick Take

Agencies





PALESTINE

Israeli forces kill three

Three people were killed yesterday by Israeli special forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said. One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said. The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire. An Israeli security official told reporters that special forces were in Jenin seeking “to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince’s birthday marked

Queen Elizabeth II yesterday marked what would have been the 100th birthday of her husband, Prince Philip, with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him. The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary. She was pictured smiling as she accepted the small rose bush from the Royal Horticultural Society’s president. The rose, which is deep pink and dappled with white lines, was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

UNITED STATES

Man rescued from fan

Authorities on Tuesday rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard. The man was discovered by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him. “The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

UNITED STATES

Bear removed from pole

A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed after it became stuck on a utility pole. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified on Monday that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town. Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, said they immediately disabled the power so the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer went up in a bucket lift and used a 2m fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear to go down. “I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer said. “I know he couldn’t understand me, but it did get his attention.”

UNITED STATES

Amazon plot plea entered

A Texas man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, federal prosecutors said. Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls, entered his plea before a federal magistrate judge in Wichita Falls. According to his plea documents, Pendley said that he planned to blow up the servers at the Amazon data center in Ashburn, Virginia, and revealed the plan in February last year on the Signal encrypted messaging app. He told a source who responded to his message that he hoped the attack would “kill off 70 percent of the Internet.”

INDIA

Building collapse kills 11

Rescue workers in Mumbai yesterday were frantically searching for survivors beneath the rubble on the morning after a building collapse killed at least 11 people, including eight children, following the first downpour of the monsoon season. Resident Mohammed Rafiq Siddiqui said that he had lost nine family members when a four-story tenement block came down on the adjoining building where he lived late on Wednesday evening. “I left home at 10:30pm to fetch some milk, but by the time I came home the building had collapsed,” Siddiqui said. “People came to help us when the building collapsed, the police came, but they couldn’t do anything,” he added. Eight injured people were taken to hospitals, officials said. Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in Mumbai, as the monsoon moved up the west coast, and almost every year some buildings collapse in the densely populated city, due to their poor construction.

SOUTH KOREA

Demolition accident kills 9

At least nine people were killed when a five-story building being demolished on Wednesday suddenly collapsed, crushing a bus, officials said. Dramatic television footage showed the bus being buried in debris and smothered by a huge cloud of dust as the structure gave way. The bus, which had stopped in front of the site, was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred in Gwangju, southwest of Seoul. Nine of the passengers were killed and the remaining eight were seriously injured, the National Fire Agency said. All the workers on the demolition site had been evacuated before the collapse, they added. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police have launched a probe into the case, authorities said.