PALESTINE
Israeli forces kill three
Three people were killed yesterday by Israeli special forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said. One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said. The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire. An Israeli security official told reporters that special forces were in Jenin seeking “to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Prince’s birthday marked
Queen Elizabeth II yesterday marked what would have been the 100th birthday of her husband, Prince Philip, with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him. The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary. She was pictured smiling as she accepted the small rose bush from the Royal Horticultural Society’s president. The rose, which is deep pink and dappled with white lines, was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.
UNITED STATES
Man rescued from fan
Authorities on Tuesday rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard. The man was discovered by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him. “The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”
UNITED STATES
Bear removed from pole
A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed after it became stuck on a utility pole. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified on Monday that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town. Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, said they immediately disabled the power so the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer went up in a bucket lift and used a 2m fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear to go down. “I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer said. “I know he couldn’t understand me, but it did get his attention.”
UNITED STATES
Amazon plot plea entered
A Texas man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia, federal prosecutors said. Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls, entered his plea before a federal magistrate judge in Wichita Falls. According to his plea documents, Pendley said that he planned to blow up the servers at the Amazon data center in Ashburn, Virginia, and revealed the plan in February last year on the Signal encrypted messaging app. He told a source who responded to his message that he hoped the attack would “kill off 70 percent of the Internet.”
INDIA
Building collapse kills 11
Rescue workers in Mumbai yesterday were frantically searching for survivors beneath the rubble on the morning after a building collapse killed at least 11 people, including eight children, following the first downpour of the monsoon season. Resident Mohammed Rafiq Siddiqui said that he had lost nine family members when a four-story tenement block came down on the adjoining building where he lived late on Wednesday evening. “I left home at 10:30pm to fetch some milk, but by the time I came home the building had collapsed,” Siddiqui said. “People came to help us when the building collapsed, the police came, but they couldn’t do anything,” he added. Eight injured people were taken to hospitals, officials said. Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in Mumbai, as the monsoon moved up the west coast, and almost every year some buildings collapse in the densely populated city, due to their poor construction.
SOUTH KOREA
Demolition accident kills 9
At least nine people were killed when a five-story building being demolished on Wednesday suddenly collapsed, crushing a bus, officials said. Dramatic television footage showed the bus being buried in debris and smothered by a huge cloud of dust as the structure gave way. The bus, which had stopped in front of the site, was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred in Gwangju, southwest of Seoul. Nine of the passengers were killed and the remaining eight were seriously injured, the National Fire Agency said. All the workers on the demolition site had been evacuated before the collapse, they added. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police have launched a probe into the case, authorities said.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
A senior British judge has announced she is to quit Hong Kong’s top court when her term ends, adding that there are “all sorts of question marks” over Beijing’s new National Security Law, British media reported yesterday. Baroness Brenda Hale, the first female president of the British Supreme Court, is one of 13 foreign judges who are non-permanent members of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal. Unlike mainland China, where the courts are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, Hong Kong’s judicial system remains independent and based on common law — a major reason for its position as a global business