CHINA
Teacher kills CCP official
A professor killed a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) secretary assigned to Fudan University’s mathematics department, police and school authorities have said. Police identified the suspect in custody as a 39-year-old professor surnamed Jiang (江), saying that he used a knife in committing the crime on campus in Shanghai. The school said in a statement that the party official, Wang Yongzhen (王永珍), 49, was killed on Monday and the department had established a working group to cooperate with investigators. Party secretaries are ubiquitous on Chinese campuses, charged with maintaining ideological purity, and preventing the dissemination of Western concepts of human rights and free speech. Fudan is ranked as one of the world’s top 100 universities and has strong overseas connections, although its connections to the CCP have attracted controversy. Several thousand people last week rallied in Hungary’s capital against an agreement with the university to open a branch there.
SYRIA
Airstrikes kill eight fighters
Airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in central Syria on Tuesday killed at least eight pro-government fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “At least five army soldiers and three allied fighters were killed,” observatory chairman Rami Abdul Rahman said. The UK-based group said that the strikes targeted air force positions near the village of Khirbet al-Tin on the outskirts of Homs, as well as a Hezbollah arms depot. The IDF carried out overnight strikes in several parts of Syria, including the capital, Damascus, as well as Homs, Hama and Latakia provinces, the group said. The IDF, which rarely acknowledges individual strikes on Syria, declined to comment on “reports in the foreign media.”
PERU
Castillo declares victory
Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said his party won Sunday’s election, his strongest comments yet about the result of a vote that has roiled markets in the South American country. “According to the report of our representatives, we already have the official party count of the votes where the people have imposed themselves on this feat,” Castillo told followers outside his headquarters on Tuesday evening. He asked backers “not to fall into provocation” and said the business sector was showing support for the party. Castillo has expanded his lead to about 96,000 votes with nearly 98 percent of ballots counted, according to the latest official tally. His opponent, Keiko Fujimori, said the rival party has been “distorting or delaying” the results of the election.
UNITED STATES
Chocolate cicadas a hit
Some might cringe, but at one Maryland chocolate shop, 17-year-old insects are flying off the shelves. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004. Her chocolate shop has a 10-day backlog for cicada orders. They are delicious, she said. “When you combine the chocolate, the cinnamon and the nuttiness of the bugs, it really gives you that holiday feeling of when you’re walking around a big city and they’re roasting nuts on the sidewalk, that cinnamon smell, it’s really what it tastes like,” Dwyer said. Dwyer and her employees gather the cicadas from a copse of trees behind their chocolaterie. The bugs are so numerous, they land right on the employees. The cicadas are then put in a paper bag and placed in the freezer, where the cold temperature puts them to sleep before they die. She then boils the cicadas to clean them, and crisps them in an air fryer. Once the cicadas have been fried, Dwyer sprinkles them with either cinnamon or savory Old Bay seasoning and they are ready to be covered in chocolate.
UNITED KINGDOM
Theater defies government
Theater entrepreneur Andrew Lloyd-Webber has vowed to reopen his shows in London without social distancing restrictions later this month, even if he is arrested for it. “We are going to open, come hell or high water,” Lloyd-Webber said in an interview with the Telegraph published yesterday. Lloyd-Webber’s new show, Cinderella, is due to open for previews on June 25, four days after the earliest date for the government to lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England, which include strict limits on the size of theater audiences. Asked by the Telegraph what he would do if the government postpones the June 21 reopening, Lloyd-Webber said: “We will say: ‘Come to the theater and arrest us.’” Lloyd-Webber said his theaters were suffering “acute financial stress” because of the restrictions, forcing him to remortgage his London home, and he might have to sell his six venues in the center of the capital. Asked if Lloyd-Webber should be arrested if he broke the rules, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said: “I’m sure that Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s comments are made in the heat of the moment.” “I’m sure he feels very strongly ... [but] we all have to abide by the rules,” he told Sky News, adding that a decision on the reopening would be made in the coming days.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE: An air force master sergeant is suspected of molesting a female colleague of the same rank, who killed herself and made a video of her death A member of the South Korean Air Force has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, which led to her taking her own life, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The master sergeant, only identified by his surname, Jang, is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a vehicle on their way back to their base in the city of Seosan in March after a dinner. The victim, identified by her surname, Lee, reported mental distress and transferred to another base at her request two months after the incident, her family said