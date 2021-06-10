Biden ends infrastructure talks with Republicans

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Tuesday ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package and started reaching out to senators from both parties in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for the US Congress to pass his top legislative priority.

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator US Senator Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke on Tuesday, but would welcome her in the new bipartisan group, said an administrative official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Shortly after the Biden-Capito talks collapsed, 10 senators huddled late on Tuesday over pizza — five Republicans, five Democrats — emerging after three hours with some optimism their new effort could create a viable path forward, said a person familiar with the closed-door talks and granted anonymity to discuss them.

At the same time, with anxiety running high as time slips by, Democrats are laying the groundwork to pass some or all of the ambitious package on their own.

Biden on Tuesday conferred with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about launching the budget resolution process for Senate votes next month, the White House said.

“The president is committed to moving his economic legislation through Congress this summer, and is pursuing multiple paths to get this done,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The breakdown in the White House’s efforts with Republican senators comes after weeks of prolonged infrastructure talks between the president and Capito as the two sides failed to broker the divide over the scope of Biden’s sweeping infrastructure investment and how to pay for it.

The Republican senators offered a US$928 billion proposal, which included about US$330 billion in new spending — but not as much as Biden’s US$1.7 trillion investment proposal for rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure, including Veterans Affairs hospitals and care centers.

Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, a nonstarter for Republicans, and rejected the Republican senators’ suggestion of tapping unspent COVID-19 aid money to fund the new infrastructure spending.

In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed Biden ended the talks, but also expressed interest in ongoing bipartisan work.

“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions,” she said. “However, this does not mean bipartisanship isn’t feasible.”

As Biden aims for a compromise deal, he has begun reaching out to other senators, including Republican US Senator Bill Cassidy and two key centrist Democratic US senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes would be crucial in the evenly split Senate.