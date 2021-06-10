US report lists failures in Jan. 6 riot

AP, WASHINGTON





A US Senate report examining the security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol says missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy led to the violent siege. It does not fault former US president Donald Trump.

Senate Democrats wrote the report with their Republican counterparts and largely steered clear of addressing Trump’s role. The investigation by the two panels, the Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Senate Rules Committee, made 20 recommendations for immediate security changes, including legislation to give the Capitol Police chief more authority, better training and equipment for law enforcement, and an overhaul of the way intelligence is collected ahead of major events in the US Congress.

The report also details the violence of the day. Senate investigators collected statements from more than 50 police officers who fought the insurrectionists. Those officers described injuries, verbal abuse and fear as the police command structure broke down. Some thought they would die.

Police officers hold off rioters at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. Photo: AP

“It’s our duty to have immediate responses to what happened,” and to do it on a bipartisan basis, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar said.

The Senate investigators revealed that the Capitol Police had intelligence in the weeks before the insurrection that some Trump supporters were openly planning a siege to stop the certification of US President Joe Biden’s victory.

An internal report on Dec. 21 last year referenced a blog with a map of the Capitol campus and comments threatening armed violence.

“Bring guns,” wrote one poster. “It’s now or never.”

Separately, private citizens contacted the department and warned of people organizing on Twitter to storm the Capitol. The FBI e-mailed a memo that warned of “war.”

However, most of that intelligence never reached senior leaders, and it was not briefed in key security meetings hours before the event.

At a Jan. 5 meeting with Capitol Police, the Secret Service, the FBI and National Guard, no entity “provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists,” the report said.