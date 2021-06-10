An international monitoring group yesterday accused police officers in Colombia of responsibility for the deaths of 20 people and other violent actions against protesters during recent unrest, including sexual abuse, beatings and arbitrary detentions.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report said it has “credible evidence” that police killed at least 16 protesters or bystanders with “live ammunition fired from firearms,” while three other people died when police used non-lethal weapons.
The report said another person died after being beaten repeatedly.
“These brutal abuses are not isolated incidents by rogue officers, but rather the result of systemic shortcomings of the Colombian police,” said Jose Miguel Vivanco, the group’s director for the Americas. “Comprehensive reform that clearly separates the police from the military and ensures adequate oversight and accountability is needed to ensure that these violations don’t occur again.”
The report presents a panorama of more widespread violence than what Colombian authorities have acknowledged.
It says Human Rights Watch has received “credible information” reporting a total of 68 deaths during the protests, 34 of which it was able to confirm, including two police officers.
The Colombian government has reported 18 deaths related to the protests and said an additional nine are under investigation.
The country’s human rights ombudsman, late on Monday reported that it had confirmed 58 deaths related to the protests.
Thousands of Colombians have turned out across the country for mostly peaceful protests against the administration of Colombian President Ivan Duque.
The protests started over proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions, but it has morphed into a general demand for the government to do more for the most vulnerable in society, such as indigenous and Afro Latino people.
The administration withdrew the tax proposal just days after the protests began, but the unrest has continued and grown as reports emerged of police violence, deaths and disappearances.
Human Rights Watch said its investigation into the police response to the nationwide protests that began April 28 found that the majority of fatal victims suffered injuries to vital organs, including head and chest, which experts said “are consistent with being caused with the intent to kill.”
