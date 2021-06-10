South Korea is talking with Singapore about opening its first “travel bubble” next month, which would allow vaccinated travelers on direct flights to bypass quarantine.
South Korean health officials yesterday said that the nation has also proposed “bubbles” with Taiwan, Thailand and the US Pacific territories of Guam and Saipan as they look to ease COVID-19-pandemic-related traveling restrictions to revive ailing tourism and airline industries.
South Korea mandates two-week quarantines on most passengers arriving from abroad.
South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare official Yoon Tae-ho said that the country would initially open its “travel bubbles” only to fully vaccinated travelers arriving on direct flights and group tours who could be monitored by their travel agencies.
Officials said that talks on opening the “travel bubbles” might not proceed quickly in places where the virus situation is fluctuating.
Meanwhile, Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is to emerge from its fourth pandemic lockdown tomorrow.
However, some restrictions will remain and the 5 million residents of the city will not be allowed to travel to regional centers in Victoria state.
State officials say that the lockdown is being ended after two weeks following only one new COVID-19 case being detected in the latest 24-hour period linked to a Melbourne cluster.
The new case brought the number of infections in the cluster to 68.
Children would be able to return to school and travel restrictions are to be changed to allow Melbourne residents to travel up to 25km for non-essential reasons rather than 10km.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE: An air force master sergeant is suspected of molesting a female colleague of the same rank, who killed herself and made a video of her death A member of the South Korean Air Force has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, which led to her taking her own life, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The master sergeant, only identified by his surname, Jang, is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a vehicle on their way back to their base in the city of Seosan in March after a dinner. The victim, identified by her surname, Lee, reported mental distress and transferred to another base at her request two months after the incident, her family said