South Korea, Singapore discuss a ‘travel bubble’

TAIWAN PROPOSAL: Officials said that talks on opening ‘travel bubbles’ for vaccinated people may not proceed quickly in places where the virus situation is fluctuating

AP, SEOUL, South Korea





South Korea is talking with Singapore about opening its first “travel bubble” next month, which would allow vaccinated travelers on direct flights to bypass quarantine.

South Korean health officials yesterday said that the nation has also proposed “bubbles” with Taiwan, Thailand and the US Pacific territories of Guam and Saipan as they look to ease COVID-19-pandemic-related traveling restrictions to revive ailing tourism and airline industries.

South Korea mandates two-week quarantines on most passengers arriving from abroad.

South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare official Yoon Tae-ho said that the country would initially open its “travel bubbles” only to fully vaccinated travelers arriving on direct flights and group tours who could be monitored by their travel agencies.

Officials said that talks on opening the “travel bubbles” might not proceed quickly in places where the virus situation is fluctuating.

Meanwhile, Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is to emerge from its fourth pandemic lockdown tomorrow.

However, some restrictions will remain and the 5 million residents of the city will not be allowed to travel to regional centers in Victoria state.

State officials say that the lockdown is being ended after two weeks following only one new COVID-19 case being detected in the latest 24-hour period linked to a Melbourne cluster.

The new case brought the number of infections in the cluster to 68.

Children would be able to return to school and travel restrictions are to be changed to allow Melbourne residents to travel up to 25km for non-essential reasons rather than 10km.