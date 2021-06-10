Long popular in western cities, Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens party is bumping up against a wall with voters in the ex-communist east that could cost it a chance to snatch German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s position when she retires this year.
The now 40-year-old ecologist party is to gather from tomorrow for a congress to plot the course toward September’s general election after a bruising performance in Saxony-Anhalt state on Sunday.
The poor vote showing cemented an image of lost momentum for the party, which for the first time in its history is staking a claim to the chancellery.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The Greens are still both potentially the strongest political force in the country and a small niche party, depending on the place, time and situation,” news weekly Der Spiegel said.
Despite ambitions for a double-digit result, the Greens notched up just 6 percent in the country’s poorest state — less than a point higher than their 2016 score.
“It wasn’t what we had hoped,” said Annalena Baerbock, the Greens’ chancellor candidate.
“Some of our messaging on climate protection failed to cut through to the voters,” Baerbock said.
“In the east, which is still marked by the shock of reunification, potentially costly ecological measures are not a big draw for voters,” political scientist Hajo Funke told reporters.
The election handed Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) a resounding win with 37 percent of the vote, pushing the Alternative for Germany into second place with 21 percent.
The strong outcome put wind in the sails of CDU leader Armin Laschet, Baerbock’s main opponent to run Europe’s top economy after 16 years of Merkel at the helm.
The Greens, out of federal government since 2005, had been riding high at the national level, with voters telling pollsters that climate issues are their top concern, albeit by a much larger margin in the west.
A survey last month showed that Germans are hungry for change, with more than 60 percent hoping for a new government after the election.
Senior Greens say they are happy that the campaign is shaping up as a two-horse race, and that excitement about the youthful Baerbock, a mother of two small children, has endured among their energized base.
However, they say that Baerbock, who is from the west, but represents an eastern constituency outside Berlin in parliament, will have to make the Greens more than an one-issue party if they hope to win outright.
Greens coleader Robert Habeck said that the weekend election disappointment served as a wake-up call that they would need to “look beyond climate protection.”
He cited addressing a cleft between rural poverty and urban wealth, particularly in creating opportunities for young jobseekers, and expanding public transport infrastructure as sure vote-winners.
He said there would need to be “enormous political effort” to bring down carbon dioxide emissions, accompanied by “social measures” to cushion the blow to those whose jobs would be shed in an energy transition.
The party is also planning a targeted campaign for voters over the age of 60 in the east and west, arguing that “climate protection is also a policy for your grandchildren.”
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE: An air force master sergeant is suspected of molesting a female colleague of the same rank, who killed herself and made a video of her death A member of the South Korean Air Force has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, which led to her taking her own life, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The master sergeant, only identified by his surname, Jang, is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a vehicle on their way back to their base in the city of Seosan in March after a dinner. The victim, identified by her surname, Lee, reported mental distress and transferred to another base at her request two months after the incident, her family said